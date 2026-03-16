PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Men and Women celebrate Selection Sunday

There’s nothing quite like Selection Sunday. The anticipation of hearing your seed, your regional, your opponent and the potential path past the first round. It’s really unlike anything else. This year, it was a fruitful holiday for the Hawkeyes, as both the men’s and women’s programs will go dancing for the first time since 2023.

The Iowa men earned a 9 seed and will face off against the 8 seed Clemson Tigers on Friday evening at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. Tipoff is set for 5:50pm CT on TNT. If they advance to the second round, a likely matchup against the top-seeded Florida Gators awaits.

As for the Iowa women, they earned a 2 seed and will host at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the fifth time in the last six non-covid seasons. They’ll face off against the NEC champ Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in the opening round, with tipoff set for

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday night to capture the best shots of Selection Sunday for both the Iowa Men’s and Women’s Basketball team.