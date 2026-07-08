PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Men's Basketball Summer Practice

Although the 2026-27 Iowa Men’s Basketball is still several months away, the work starts early, and summer workouts are in full swing for the Hawkeyes. It’s a roster with a number of returning faces, but there’s also plenty of excitement surrounding a couple of the new players on the roster. Coming off of a run to the Elite Eight in last year’s NCAA Tournament, this year’s team is focused on improving on their ninth-place finish in the Big Ten standings and making a similar run in March. On Wednesday morning, the media was given the opportunity to come in and observe the final 30 minutes of practice.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday morning to capture the best shots of the action as the Hawkeyes took the floor for practice.