PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Men's Basketball vs Maryland

The Hawkeyes were very likely going to make the NCAA Tournament whether they won or lost on Wednesday. That being said, they likely feel a lot better now. Snapping a three-game losing streak, all by single digits, the Iowa Men’s Basketball team defeated Maryland 75-64 at the Big Ten Tournament to advance to the third round. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 21-11 overall and 11-10 against Big Ten opponents.

A less than ideal first half for the Hawkeyes, the Terps used a 15-0 run to open up a 21-10 lead at one point. They finished the half on an 11-2 to pull within 26-25 at the break. The game-breaker was a 21-0 run for the Hawkeyes that started with back-to-back made threes by Cooper Koch to give Iowa a 36-34 lead. By the end of the run, it was a 51-34 advantage that never got closer than nine points the rest of the way. Cooper Koch led the way with a career-high 19 points, while Bennett Stirtz added 17 points.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at the United Center on Wednesday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Terrapins. Up next, Iowa advances to the Big Ten Tournament Third Round to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Thursday morning.