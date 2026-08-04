PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Soccer Media Day Practice

In just eight days, the Iowa Soccer team will take to the pitch at the UI Soccer Complex and kick off the 2026-27 athletics season for the university. The program has made significant strides, appearing in five NCAA Tournaments over the past seven seasons, including advancing to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in school history. However, the big difference this year will be the change in leadership on the sideline. Dave Dilanni took the Michigan job over the offseason and Dean Ward has taken over after two seasons as head coach at Xavier.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was on hand for media day on Tuesday morning to capture some shots of the action. The Hawkeyes will open the regular season on August 12th with a home match against the Milwaukee Panthers.