PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Illinois

Facing off against Illinois for the second time in eight days, the Iowa Women’s Basketball team had no issues with the Illini in their rematch, leading by as many as 22 points en route to a 64-58 victory. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures, led by 16 points from Ava Heiden. With the win, Iowa moves to 25-5 on the season and 16-3 against Big Ten opponents.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, which was the precursor to a 21-11 lead after ten minutes and a 37-23 halftime advantage. Defensively, Iowa was strong, holding Illinois to a season-low eight points in the third quarter, using runs of 7-1 and 7-0 to balloon the lead to 53-31 with ten minutes to play. For the game, the Hawkeyes tallied 20 assists on 26 made field goals and limited the Illini to a season-low 58 points.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini. Up next, Iowa advances to the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals to face #8 Michigan on Saturday afternoon.