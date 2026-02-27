PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Illinois

It felt like an NCAA Tournament atmosphere at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night with Illinois in town. A Fighting Illini team that figures to be a thorn in the side of somebody come tournament time gave the Hawkeyes a March-worthy test. Despite being outplayed for a large part of the night, Jan Jensen’s team erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter, coming away with an 82-78 victory over the Illini. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 23-5 overall and 14-3 in Big Ten play.

Tied 56-56 going into the fourth quarter, the Illini punched first with an 8-0 run to go ahead 64-58 but couldn’t hang on. Down the stretch, when the Hawkeyes had to have it, they got it on both ends of the floor. They got seven defensive stops in the final five minutes, while the Illini got just two. That was the difference, as Iowa outscored them 16-9 to end the game. Ava Heiden put up a career-high 28 points, while Hannah Stuelke added 18 points and five rebounds. Taylor Stremlow recorded her first career double-double, with 11 points and 11 assists.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini. Up next, Iowa will travel to Madison for their regular season finale at the Kohl Center against Wisconsin on Sunday.