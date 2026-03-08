PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Michigan

The Hawkeyes will play for a championship. For the fifth time in six seasons, Sunday at the Big Ten Tournament will include the Iowa Women’s Basketball team. They used a huge fourth quarter to pull away from 8th-ranked Michigan for a 59-42 win. With the victory, the Hawkeyes move to 26-5 overall and 17-3 against Big Ten opponents.

Much like the first meeting in Iowa City, the Hawkeyes made the necessary plays down the stretch to get the win. An ugly third quarter that included eight turnovers allowed Michigan to take a 37-36 lead into the fourth quarter. However, it was a 15-2 run from Iowa, fueled by Hannah Stuelke and some clutch three-point shooting, that opened up a double-digit advantage. A late Taylor Stremlow step back triple was the dagger with under 90 seconds to play. Ava Heiden (16), Hannah Stuelke (13), Chit-Chat Wright (13) and Taylor Stremlow (11) scored in double figures, with Stuelke recording a double-double with 10 ten rebounds.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines. Up next, Iowa advances to the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game to face #2 UCLA on Sunday afternoon.