PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Michigan State

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team kept their undefeated start in Big Ten play going on Sunday night, taking down the visiting 15th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 75-68 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 16-2 overall and 7-0 in Big Ten play, which matches their best start in conference play since 1996.

A charged-up environment from the start, the Hawkeyes rode the wave of energy that the crowd gave them and led for the majority of the night. Chit-Chat Wright provided the highlight of the night, knocking down a halfcourt heave at the buzzer to give Iowa a 22-16 advantage after ten minutes. They pushed the lead to 41-29 at the half and built a 53-36 lead in the third quarter. Michigan State battled back in the fourth taking advantage of some Hawkeye turnovers but were unable to make it all the way back. Hannah Stuelke finished with a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, while Ava Heiden added 20 points and nine rebounds.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday night to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Spartans. Up next, the Hawkeyes will face off against the 12th-ranked Maryland Terrapins on Thursday in College Park.