PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Michigan

The Hawkeyes just have a knack for getting in it done at home in these moments. Something about those high-profile games and big-time atmospheres that Carver-Hawkeye Arena has played host to over the past decade. The Iowa Women’s Basketball team delivered a statement win, shutting down 6th-ranked Michigan for a 62-44 victory. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 22-5 overall and 13-3 in Big Ten play.

The entire first half was a rock fight, with both sides playing incredibly physical basketball, while committing plenty of turnovers. Iowa held the Wolverines to just 20 first half points, their second fewest in a first half this season and led 27-20 at the break. Late in the third quarter, Michigan pulled within 39-35, but a Kylie Feuerbach buzzer-beater three sent Iowa to the fourth with a 7-point advantage. Ava Heiden went crazy in the final quarter, scoring 12 of the Hawkeyes final 14 points to close out a 62-44 win.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Wolverines. Up next, Iowa will host Illinois on Thursday night for their regular season home finale.

FINAL SCORE: #13 IOWA 62 #6 MICHIGAN 44

THE SENIOR DAY FESTIVITIES