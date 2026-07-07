PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball Summer Practice

Although the 2026-27 Iowa Women’s Basketball is still several months away, the work starts early, and summer workouts are in full swing for the Hawkeyes. It’s a roster with a number of new faces, but there’s plenty of excitement surrounding the roster that the coaching staff has constructed. On Tuesday morning, the media was given the opportunity to come in and observe some of those new faces in action at the second of three open media practices this summer.

LINK: News, Notes and Video from Iowa WBB Summer Practice #2

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday morning to capture the best shots of the action as the Hawkeyes took the floor for practice.