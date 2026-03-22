PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Fairleigh Dickinson

In March, when every game is a fight to keep your season alive, only one thing matters: did you advance? If the answer is yes, almost everything else becomes irrelevant. That’s the theme right now for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team, who had to fight tooth and nail to get past 15‑seed Fairleigh Dickinson in a 58–48 win.

Unable to shake the NEC champs, Iowa saw a 7–0 FDU run cut the lead to 44–43 with 6:24 remaining. Suddenly, that 0–126 all‑time record for 15 seeds started to feel a little too relevant. However, disaster did not strike. The Hawkeye defense held the Knights scoreless on nine of their final 11 possessions, while Ava Heiden poured in 15 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t pretty, but when the alternative option is the end of your season, every team will take a win however they can get it.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday afternoon to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Knights. Up next, Iowa advances to the Round of 32 where they will face 10 seed Virginia with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.