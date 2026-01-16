PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Oregon

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team kept their undefeated start in Big Ten play rolling on Thursday night, taking down the visiting Oregon Ducks 74-66 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 15-2 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play.

Iowa built a 29-17 advantage in the first half, but the Ducks were hot from three-point range, closing the half on a 14-7 run to pull within 36-31 at the break. In the second half, the Hawkeyes slowly extended the lead with short bursts, including a 15-5 run to open up a 60-44 lead. They led by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, closing out a 74-66 win. Hannah Stuelke flirted with a triple-double putting up 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Addie Deal added a season-high 18 points and four made threes. The Hawkeye defense held Oregon’s leading scorer, Katie Fiso, to just nine points on 4-of-16 shooting.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday night to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Ducks. Up next, the Hawkeyes will face off against the 15th-ranked Michigan State Spartans on Sunday in Iowa City.