PHOTO GALLERY: Iowa Women's Basketball vs Washington

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team was in need of a right-the-ship win. They got it on Wednesday night, pulling out a 65-56 win over the 25th-ranked Washington Huskies at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. There was never any panic in the locker room as the Hawkeyes three-game losing streak played out, but this was a win they needed to get back on the right track as the regular season winds down. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 19-5 overall and 10-3 in Big Ten play.

Falling behind 25-19 after the opening quarter, the Hawkeyes defense looked like it had in its previous three losses. However, from that point on, they buckled down and silenced the Huskies. They used an extended 11-0 run to take a 30-25 lead in the second quarter and never gave it up, holding Washington to just 31 points over the final three quarters. Chit-Chat Wright put up a game-high 21 points, while Hannah Stuelke added a double-double 14 points and 16 rebounds.

HawkeyeReport.com photographer Dennis Scheidt was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night to capture the best shots of the action between the Hawkeyes and Huskies. Up next, Iowa will go on the road for a President’s Day matchup against Nebraska on Monday.