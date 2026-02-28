Play-by-play recap: Alabama 12 Iowa 2
The Iowa Baseball team dropped their weekend opener at the Frisco Classic, falling 12-2 to Alabama on Friday night. It was a rough start, with Luke Vaughn hitting a three-run home run in the first inning, followed by a solo home run from Bryce Fowler in the third to make it 4-0 Tide. Hawkeyes starter Tyler Guerin left his start early with an apparent injury.
With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 6-3 on the season. They’ll try to regroup tomorrow when they face off against the Houston Cougars. Neither side has named a starting pitcher yet.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Crimson Tide…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Alabama 0
***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***
Bryce Fowler BB, Justin Lebron F-7 (I), Brady Neal 1B, Luke Vaughn 3HR (3-0), John Lemm ꓘ (II), Jason Torres K (III)
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0
***RHP Tyler Fay pitching for Alabama***
Gable Mitchell 5-3 (I), Caleb Wulf 5-3 (II), Kooper Schulte F-7 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0
Andrew Purdy F-7 (I), Peyton Steele K (II), Brennan Holt K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0
Kellen Strohmeyer F-8 (I), Joey Nerat 4-3 (II), Matthew Delgado 1B/E2, Ben Swails 1B, Max Burt F-4 (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base
TOP 3 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0
Fowler HR (4-0), Lebron F-8 (I), Neal 3U (II), Vaughn BB, Lemm 1B, Torres BB
***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***
Purdy F-5 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0
Jaylen Ziegler 2-3 (I), Mitchell 1B, Wulf F-8 (II), Schulte F-8 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0
Steele K (I), Holt F-7 (II), Fowler K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0
Strohmeyer 3U (I), Nerat 6-3 (II), Delgado ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 5 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0
Lebron ꓘ (I), Neal BB, Vaughn F-6 (II), Lemm 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0
Swails BB, Burt 6-3 (I), Ziegler 3U (II), Mitchell 1B (4-1), Wulf 6U FC (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 6 – Alabama 4 Iowa 1
Torres F-8 (I), Purdy 2B, Steele 1B (5-1), Holt 1B, Fowler F-8 (II), Lebron 2B (6-1), Neal F-4 (III)
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1
Schulte 4-3 (I), Strohmeyer 1B/E1, Nerat K (II), Delgado ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base
TOP 7 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1
***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***
Vaughn K (I), Lemm K (II), Torres F-9 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1
***RHP Sam Mitchell pitching for Alabama***
Jaixen Frost F-9 (I), Burt 1B, Ziegler ꓘ (II), Mitchell F-9 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1
Purdy 1B/WP, Steele 4-3 (I), Holt FC (7-1)
***LHP John Henry Kohorst pitching for Iowa***
Fowler K (II), Lebron BB, Neal BB
***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***
Vaughn F-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Alabama 7 Iowa 1
Wulf 1B, Schulte 5-3 (I), Strohmeyer 1B (7-2), Nerat F-3 (II), Mitch Wood F-8 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 9 – Alabama 7 Iowa 2
Lemm BB, Torres F-8 (I), Purdy 1B, Steele K (II), Holt 1B, Fowler BB (8-2)
***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***
Lebron 4HR (12-2), Neal 1B, Vaughn F-8 (III)
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 9 – Alabama 12 Iowa 2
***LHP Ashton Crowther pitching for Alabama***
Frost 5-3 (I), Burt E6, Kyle Alivo F-8 (II), Mitchell F-5 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base
FINAL SCORE – ALABAMA 12 IOWA 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|12
|13
|3
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Tyler Guerin (2.2 INN, 4 R, 4 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Justin Hackett (3.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (1.1 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB), John Henry Kohorst (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Cole Moore (1.0 INN, X R, 2 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (0.1 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB)
ALABAMA: Tyler Fay (6.0 INN, 1 R, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Sam Mitchell (2.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ashton Crowther (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)