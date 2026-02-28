Play-by-play recap: Alabama 12 Iowa 2

The Iowa Baseball team dropped their weekend opener at the Frisco Classic, falling 12-2 to Alabama on Friday night. It was a rough start, with Luke Vaughn hitting a three-run home run in the first inning, followed by a solo home run from Bryce Fowler in the third to make it 4-0 Tide. Hawkeyes starter Tyler Guerin left his start early with an apparent injury.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 6-3 on the season. They’ll try to regroup tomorrow when they face off against the Houston Cougars. Neither side has named a starting pitcher yet.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Crimson Tide…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Alabama 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Bryce Fowler BB, Justin Lebron F-7 (I), Brady Neal 1B, Luke Vaughn 3HR (3-0), John Lemm ꓘ (II), Jason Torres K (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0

***RHP Tyler Fay pitching for Alabama***

Gable Mitchell 5-3 (I), Caleb Wulf 5-3 (II), Kooper Schulte F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0

Andrew Purdy F-7 (I), Peyton Steele K (II), Brennan Holt K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0

Kellen Strohmeyer F-8 (I), Joey Nerat 4-3 (II), Matthew Delgado 1B/E2, Ben Swails 1B, Max Burt F-4 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Alabama 3 Iowa 0

Fowler HR (4-0), Lebron F-8 (I), Neal 3U (II), Vaughn BB, Lemm 1B, Torres BB

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Purdy F-5 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0

Jaylen Ziegler 2-3 (I), Mitchell 1B, Wulf F-8 (II), Schulte F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0

Steele K (I), Holt F-7 (II), Fowler K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0

Strohmeyer 3U (I), Nerat 6-3 (II), Delgado ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0

Lebron ꓘ (I), Neal BB, Vaughn F-6 (II), Lemm 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Alabama 4 Iowa 0

Swails BB, Burt 6-3 (I), Ziegler 3U (II), Mitchell 1B (4-1), Wulf 6U FC (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Alabama 4 Iowa 1

Torres F-8 (I), Purdy 2B, Steele 1B (5-1), Holt 1B, Fowler F-8 (II), Lebron 2B (6-1), Neal F-4 (III)

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1

Schulte 4-3 (I), Strohmeyer 1B/E1, Nerat K (II), Delgado ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Vaughn K (I), Lemm K (II), Torres F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1

***RHP Sam Mitchell pitching for Alabama***

Jaixen Frost F-9 (I), Burt 1B, Ziegler ꓘ (II), Mitchell F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Alabama 6 Iowa 1

Purdy 1B/WP, Steele 4-3 (I), Holt FC (7-1)

***LHP John Henry Kohorst pitching for Iowa***

Fowler K (II), Lebron BB, Neal BB

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Vaughn F-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Alabama 7 Iowa 1

Wulf 1B, Schulte 5-3 (I), Strohmeyer 1B (7-2), Nerat F-3 (II), Mitch Wood F-8 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Alabama 7 Iowa 2

Lemm BB, Torres F-8 (I), Purdy 1B, Steele K (II), Holt 1B, Fowler BB (8-2)

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Lebron 4HR (12-2), Neal 1B, Vaughn F-8 (III)

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Alabama 12 Iowa 2

***LHP Ashton Crowther pitching for Alabama***

Frost 5-3 (I), Burt E6, Kyle Alivo F-8 (II), Mitchell F-5 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – ALABAMA 12 IOWA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Alabama 3 0 1 0 0 2 0 1 5 12 13 3 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 9 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Tyler Guerin (2.2 INN, 4 R, 4 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Justin Hackett (3.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (1.1 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB), John Henry Kohorst (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Cole Moore (1.0 INN, X R, 2 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (0.1 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

ALABAMA: Tyler Fay (6.0 INN, 1 R, 5 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Sam Mitchell (2.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ashton Crowther (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)