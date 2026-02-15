Play-by-play recap: Iowa 4 Air Force 3

An intense game from the start to finish, the Iowa Baseball team came out on the winning side, defeating Air Force 4-3 on Saturday night. A three-run seventh inning turned the tides and Rick Heller’s squad hung on for the victory.

The Hawkeyes move to 1-1 on the young season and will look to win the weekend on Sunday with a matchup against Northeastern at 2:00pm CT on MLB TV. The Huskies will start sophomore Andrew Rogovic, while Iowa has not yet named a starter.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Falcons…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Air Force 0

***LHP Josh Holst pitching for Air Force***

Gable Mitchell F-8 (I), Caleb Wulf HBP, Miles Risley 1B/SB, Kellen Strohmeyer K (II), Kooper Schulte F-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Air Force 0

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Tripp Garrish 1B, Wyatt Hanoian HBP, Walker Zapp K (I), Christian Taylor 6-3 (II), Brooks Burdine K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Air Force 0

Tyler Guerin K (I), Jaixen Frost 2B/E2, Matthew Delgado F-8 SAC (II) (1-0), Joey Nerat 1B/SB, Mitchell 4-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Air Force 0

Luke Elmore 1B, Kayden Bradshaw ꓘ (I), Ben Niednagel 6-3 (II), TJ Oster 1B, Garrish HBP, Hanoian 1B (2-1), Zapp F-9 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Wulf 4-3 (I), Risley K (II), Strohmeyer 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Taylor 1B, Burdine ꓘ (I), Elmore F-8 (II), Bradshaw HBP, Niednagel 4-6 FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 4 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Schulte 2B, Guerin K (I), Schulte caught stealing (II), Frost ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Oster F-3 (I), Garrish F-7 (II), Hanoian 2B, Zapp F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Delgado 5-3 (I), Nerat 1B/SB, Holst balks, Mitchell F-7 (II), Wulf 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Taylor 6-3 (I), Burdine K (II), Elmore F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Risley 1B, Strohmeyer F-7 (I)

***RHP Bowen Brantingham pitching for Air Force***

Schulte F9-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Bradshaw K (I), Niednagel 1B

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Oster BB, Garrish K (II), Hanoian BB, Zapp F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 7 – Air Force 2 Iowa 1

Guerin 1B, Jaylen Ziegler advances to third WP/E2, Frost F-9 SAC (I) (2-2), Delgado ꓘ (II), Nerat 2B, Mitchell 1B (3-2)

***RHP Easton Miller pitching for Air Force***

Wulf 1B (4-2), Risley F-7 (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 4 Air Force 2

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Taylor ꓘ (I), Burdine F-8 (II), Elmore BB, Dawson Thrush BB, Niednagel 2B (4-3), Oster K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 4 Air Force 3

Strohmeyer F-7 (I), Schulte F-8 (II), Jaylen Ziegler F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 4 Air Force 3

Garrish 1-3 (I), Hanoian F-3 (II), Zapp ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 4 Air Force 3

Frost BB, Frost caught stealing (I), Delgado 1B, Nerat K (II), Mitchell F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 4 Air Force 3

Taylor F-9 (I), JD Wolff ꓘ (II), Elmore F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 4 AIR FORCE 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 4 11 0 Air Force 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 8 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Logan Runde (5.1 INN, 2 R, 7 H, 6 K, 0 BB, 3 HBP), Ganon Archer (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Kyle Alivo (3.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 4 K, 2 BB)

AIR FORCE: Josh Holst (5.1 INN, 1 R, 6 H, 5 K, 0 BB), Bowen Brantingham (1.1 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K), Easton Miller (2.1 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB)