Play-by-play recap: Iowa 21 Bradley 8 (F/7)

A true midweek contest, Tuesday’s matchup between Iowa and Bradley had a bit of everything included. A chaotic first inning ended with both teams putting up five runs, however, the Hawkeyes dominated from there en route to a 21-8 run-rule win in seven innings over the Braves.

At the plate, the Hawkeyes took advantage of 16 free bases, but had six different hitters finish with multi-hit nights. Joey Nerat had a big four-hit game, including a pair of singles and a pair of triples. Miles Risley hit a two-run home run, in the 2nd inning, while Kyle Alivo hit a solo shot, the first of his career in the 3rd inning.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 16-11 on the season and continue their unbeaten streak in midweek games. Iowa will host Minnesota for a three-game series this weekend at Duane Banks Field.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Braves…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Bradley 0

***RHP Josh Vaughn pitching for Bradley***

Gable Mitchell BB, Caleb Wulf BB, Miles Risley BB, Carter Geffre BB (1-0), Joey Nerat HBP (2-0), Kellen Strohmeyer K (I)

***RHP Joey Cirelli pitching for Bradley***

Kooper Schulte 1B/SB (4-0), Nerat steals home (5-0), Jaixen Frost 1B, Jaylen Ziegler 6-4-3 DP (III)

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 5 Bradley 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Walker Buchanan F-6 (I), Hayden Miller K (II), Sohrab Rezaei BB, Landon Lowe 1B, Luke Skinner HBP, Anthony Martinez HBP (5-1), Michael Quick 4HR (5-5)

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Jaxon Schumacher BB, AJ Garcia K (III)

5 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 5 Bradley 5

Mitchell 6-3 (I), Wulf 1B, Risley 2HR (7-5)

***RHP Brady Appel pitching for Bradley***

Geffre BB, Nerat 1B, Strohmeyer F-6 (II), Schulte 2B (9-5), Frost 1B (10-5), Ziegler 1B, Mitchell BB

***LHP Eli Lehrman pitching for Bradley***

Wulf 1B (12-5), Risley BB, Geffre F-8 (III)

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 12 Bradley 5

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Buchanan 6-3 (I), Miller K (II), Rezaei 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 12 Bradley 5

Nerat K (I), Kyle Alivo HR (13-5), Schulte 1B, Frost F7-6-3 DP (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 13 Bradley 5

Lowe HBP, Skinner F-6 (I), Martinez 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 13 Bradley 5

***RHP Drew Politte pitching for Bradley***

Ziegler 1B, Mitchell F-7 (I), Wulf F-8 (II), Risley 2B, Geffre 2B (15-5), Nerat 3B (16-5), Brett White BB, Schulte BB

***2B Andre Vidal pitching for Bradley***

Frost 6-4 FC (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 16 Bradley 5

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Quick BB, Schumacher 5-4 FC (I), Garcia 1B, Buchanan 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 16 Bradley 5

Mitch Wood BB, Mitchell F-9 (I), Wulf F-8 (II), Risley F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 16 Bradley 5

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Miller 2B/PB, Rezaei F-9 SAC (I) (16-6), Lowe 2B/WP, Skinner F-5 (II), Martinez BB/WP, Quick 1B/WP (16-7)

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Schumacher BB/WP, Martinez scores via wild pitch (16-8),

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 16 Bradley 8

***RHP Ryan Schaffnit pitching for Bradley***

Matthew Delgado 2B, Nerat 1B/SB, White BB, Schulte E4 (17-8), Frost F-9 SAC (I) (18-8), White scores via E2 (19-8), Wood BB, Mitchell 4-6 FC (II), Wulf E4 (20-8), Risley HBP

***RHP Luke Leverton pitching for Bradley***

Delgado 5-4 FC (III)

4 runs, 2 hits, 3 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 20 Bradley 8

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Buchanan K (I), Miller HBP/WP, Rezaei F-8 (II), Lowe BB, Skinner F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 20 Bradley 8

Nerat 3B, White HBP, Schulte HBP, Ben Swails 5-4 FC (I) (21-8), Max Burt 6-4-3 DP (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 21 Bradley 8

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Martinez 6-3 (I), Quick 1B, Schumacher 1B, Garcia ꓘ (II)

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Buchanan 2-3 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 21 BRADLEY 8 (F/7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 F H E Iowa 5 7 1 3 0 4 1 21 18 0 Bradley 5 0 0 0 3 0 0 8 8 3

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Cole Moore (0.2 INN, 5 R, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Justin Hackett (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Logan Runde (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Brady Ferguson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ganon Archer (0.2 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (0.2 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

BRADLEY: Josh Vaughn (0.0 INN, 5 R, 0 H, 1 K, 4 BB) Joey Cirelli (1.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 0 K, 0 BB) Brady Appel (0.1 INN, 5 R, 4 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Eli Lehrman (1.1 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Drew Politte (0.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Andre Vidal (1.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ryan Schaffnit (0.2 INN, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Luke Leverton (1.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB)