Play-by-play recap: Iowa 20 Bradley 1 (F/7)

When the rain and hail subsided at Duane Banks Field, the Iowa Baseball team came out and continued the midweek dominance they’ve showed all season. The Hawkeyes put up a load of runs against Bradley, rolling to a 20-1 run-rule win in seven innings.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 19-15 on the season and 7-0 in midweek games. They’ll host the Maryland Terrapins for a three-game series at Duane Banks Field this weekend.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Braves…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Bradley 0

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Sohrab Rezaei K (I), Landon Lowe K (II), Michael Quick HBP/SB, Hayden Miller K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Bradley 0

***RHP Lou Levy pitching for Bradley***

Kooper Schulte HR (1-0), Gable Mitchell F-9 (I), Miles Risley 1B, Caleb Wulf 2B, Carter Geffre 1B (2-0), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B/WP (3-0)

***RHP Jackson Horras pitching for Bradley***

Geffre scores via wild pitch (4-0), Kyle Alivo 2B (5-0), Joey Nerat 3-1 (II), Ben Swails K (III)

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 5 Bradley 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Luke Skinner F-4 (I), Jaxon Schumacher K (I), AJ Garcia BB, Jack Holubowski HBP, Angelo Aleman BB

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Rezaei K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 5 Bradley 0

***RHP Joey Cirelli pitching for Bradley***

Schulte HBP, Schulte advanced E1, Mitchell F-7 (I), Risley BB, Wulf 2B (7-0), Geffre F-7 (II), Strohmeyer 4-3 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

Lowe BB, Quick F-7 (I), Miller K (II), Skinner K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

Alivo F-9 (I), Nerat 1B, Swails 5-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Schumacher K (I), Garcia 3U (II), Holubowski BB/SB, Aleman 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

Schulte 2B, Mitchell BB/SB, Risley F-8 (I), Wulf E4 (8-0), Wulf scores E4 (9-0), Geffre 2B (10-0), Strohmeyer 2B (11-0), Alivo F-7 (II), Nerat 2HR (13-0), Swails K (III)

6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 13 Bradley 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Rezaei HBP, Lowe ꓘ (I), Quick 6U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 13 Bradley 0

***RHP Luke Leverton pitching for Bradley***

Schulte K (I), Mitchell 1B, Jaylen Ziegler HBP, Matthew Delgado K (II), Max Burt 1B (14-0), Brett White 1B (15-0)

***2B Andre Vidal pitching for Bradley***

Mitch Wood F-8 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 15 Bradley 0

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

River Lindsey 1B, Skinner K (I), Cal Leighton F-7 (II), Andre Vidal 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 15 Bradley 0

***LHP Tristan Duke pitching for Bradley***

Nerat HBP, Jaixen Frost 2HR (17-0), Schulte BB/WP, Mitchell 4-3 (I), Ziegler HBP, Delgado 1B (18-0)

***INF Anthony Martinez pitching for Bradley***

Burt 1-3 (II), White E3 (20-0), Wood F-6 (III)

5 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 20 Bradley 0

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Martinez 2B, Aleman K (I), Peyton Nelson K (II), Lowe 2B (20-1), Quick F-8 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – Iowa 20 Bradley 1 (F/7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 F H E Bradley 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 3 3 Iowa 5 2 0 6 2 5 – 20 17 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Nick Terhaar (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Carter Wilcox (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Cole Moore (1.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Brady Ferguson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Tate Slagle (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

BRADLEY: Lou Levy (0.1 INN, 5 R, 5 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Jackson Horras (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Joey Cirelli (3.0 INN, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Luke Leverton (0.2 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Andre Vidal (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Tristan Duke (0.1 INN, 5 R, 2 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Anthony Martinez (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB)