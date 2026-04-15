Skip to main content
Iowa
Join Now

Play-by-play recap: Iowa 20 Bradley 1 (F/7)

On3 imageby: Kyle Huesmann1 hour agoHuesmannKyle

When the rain and hail subsided at Duane Banks Field, the Iowa Baseball team came out and continued the midweek dominance they’ve showed all season. The Hawkeyes put up a load of runs against Bradley, rolling to a 20-1 run-rule win in seven innings.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 19-15 on the season and 7-0 in midweek games. They’ll host the Maryland Terrapins for a three-game series at Duane Banks Field this weekend.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Braves…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Bradley 0

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Sohrab Rezaei K (I), Landon Lowe K (II), Michael Quick HBP/SB, Hayden Miller K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Bradley 0

***RHP Lou Levy pitching for Bradley***

Kooper Schulte HR (1-0), Gable Mitchell F-9 (I), Miles Risley 1B, Caleb Wulf 2B, Carter Geffre 1B (2-0), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B/WP (3-0)

***RHP Jackson Horras pitching for Bradley***

Geffre scores via wild pitch (4-0), Kyle Alivo 2B (5-0), Joey Nerat 3-1 (II), Ben Swails K (III)

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 5 Bradley 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Luke Skinner F-4 (I), Jaxon Schumacher K (I), AJ Garcia BB, Jack Holubowski HBP, Angelo Aleman BB

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Rezaei K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 5 Bradley 0

***RHP Joey Cirelli pitching for Bradley***

Schulte HBP, Schulte advanced E1, Mitchell F-7 (I), Risley BB, Wulf 2B (7-0), Geffre F-7 (II), Strohmeyer 4-3 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

Lowe BB, Quick F-7 (I), Miller K (II), Skinner K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

Alivo F-9 (I), Nerat 1B, Swails 5-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Schumacher K (I), Garcia 3U (II), Holubowski BB/SB, Aleman 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 7 Bradley 0

Schulte 2B, Mitchell BB/SB, Risley F-8 (I), Wulf E4 (8-0), Wulf scores E4 (9-0), Geffre 2B (10-0), Strohmeyer 2B (11-0), Alivo F-7 (II), Nerat 2HR (13-0), Swails K (III)

6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 13 Bradley 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Rezaei HBP, Lowe ꓘ (I), Quick 6U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 13 Bradley 0

***RHP Luke Leverton pitching for Bradley***

Schulte K (I), Mitchell 1B, Jaylen Ziegler HBP, Matthew Delgado K (II), Max Burt 1B (14-0), Brett White 1B (15-0)

***2B Andre Vidal pitching for Bradley***

Mitch Wood F-8 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 15 Bradley 0

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

River Lindsey 1B, Skinner K (I), Cal Leighton F-7 (II), Andre Vidal 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 15 Bradley 0

***LHP Tristan Duke pitching for Bradley***

Nerat HBP, Jaixen Frost 2HR (17-0), Schulte BB/WP, Mitchell 4-3 (I), Ziegler HBP, Delgado 1B (18-0)

***INF Anthony Martinez pitching for Bradley***

Burt 1-3 (II), White E3 (20-0), Wood F-6 (III)

5 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 20 Bradley 0

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Martinez 2B, Aleman K (I), Peyton Nelson K (II), Lowe 2B (20-1), Quick F-8 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – Iowa 20 Bradley 1 (F/7)

1234567FHE
Bradley0000001133
Iowa52062520170

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Nick Terhaar (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Carter Wilcox (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Cole Moore (1.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Brady Ferguson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Tate Slagle (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

BRADLEY: Lou Levy (0.1 INN, 5 R, 5 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Jackson Horras (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Joey Cirelli (3.0 INN, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Luke Leverton (0.2 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Andre Vidal (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Tristan Duke (0.1 INN, 5 R, 2 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Anthony Martinez (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

You may also like