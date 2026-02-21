Play-by-play recap: Iowa 6 Florida Atlantic 1

The Iowa Baseball team continues to roll along, as they earned a 6-1 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon to take the series. Starting pitcher Logan Runde left early with an injury, but reliever Jaron Bleeker was tremendous in relief, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings.

With the win, the Hawkeyes extend their winning streak to five games and are now 5-1 on the season. They’ll look to get the sweep on Sunday, with freshman Nick Terhaar set to start for Iowa, while it will be freshman Garrett Grant for the Owls.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Owls…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP Tyler Murphy pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Gable Mitchell F-7 (I), Caleb Wulf 6-3 (II), Miles Risley ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Brett Patten F-8 (I), TJ Gramesty K (II), Nick Romano 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0

Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Strohmeyer advances via balk, Kooper Schulte K (I), Joey Nerat 2B (1-0), Ben Swails K (II), Matthew Delgado E6, Nerat scores via E6 (2-0), Jaylen Ziegler K (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Brando Leroux K (I), Michael Perazza F-5 (II)

***Runde exits with a 3-1 count on Ward***

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Patrick Ward BB, Xavier Moronta F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Mitchell K (I), Wulf F-8 (II), Risley 1B, Strohmeyer 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

John Martinez F-9 (I), Kyle Boylston 6-3 (II), Patten 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Schulte K (I), Nerat 2B, Swails 5-3 (II), Delgado F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Gramesty F-7 (I), Romano HBP, Leroux 1-3 SAC (II), Perazza F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Ziegler ꓘ (I), Mitchell 6-3 (II), Wulf 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Ward 1B, Moronta 4-3 (I), Martinez F-5 (II), Boylston F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 0

Risley K (I), Strohmeyer BB/SB, Schulte BB/SB

***RHP Ryan Buckler pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Nerat BB/SB, Mitch Wood F-9 SAC (II) (3-0), Schulte steals home (4-0), Delgado BB

***RHP Reilly Witmer pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Brett White ꓘ (III)

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 4 Florida Atlantic 0

Patten K (I), Gramesty K (II), Romano 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 4 Florida Atlantic 0

Mitchell 2B, Wulf 1B (5-0), Wulf out on batter’s interference (I), Risley K (II), Strohmeyer F-7 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 Florida Atlantic 0

Leroux 2B, Perazza 3U (I)

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Ward BB, Moronta K (II), Martinez 5-4 FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 5 Florida Atlantic 0

Schulte K (I), Nerat 2B

***RHP Brayden Gilson pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Jaixen Frost 6-3 (II), Delgado 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 5 Florida Atlantic 0

Boylston ꓘ (I), Patten F-8 (II), Marshall Lipsey 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 5 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP Cameron Horner pitching for Florida Atlantic***

White 4-3 (I), Mitchell 1B, Wulf 1B, Risley 6-3 (6-0), Strohmeyer K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 6 Florida Atlantic 0

Romano 1B, Leroux 1B, Perazza F-7 SAC (I) (6-1), Ward 4-3 (II), Moronta ꓘ (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 6 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0 1 6 9 0 FAU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 4 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Logan Runde (1.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Jaron Bleeker (4.2 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Kyle Alivo (2.2 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB)

FAU: Tyler Murphy (5.1 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 H, 8 K, 2 BB), Ryan Buckler (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 BB), Reilly Witmer (1.2 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Brayden Gilson (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H), Cameron Horner (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB)