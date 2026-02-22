Play-by-play recap: Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

The Iowa Baseball team finished up their series in Boca Raton on Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Florida Atlantic. With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 5-2 on the season, but still take the series. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday for a home midweek against Wartburg College.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Owls…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP Garrett Grant pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Gable Mitchell BB, Caleb Wulf 5-3 (I), Miles Risley ꓘ (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Mitchell out 7-5-2 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Marshall Lipsey 1B/SB, Kyle Boylston K (I), Nick Romano HBP, Brando Leroux 2B (1-0), Michael Perazza K (II), Ian Collier F-7 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Florida Atlantic 1 Iowa 0

Kooper Schulte 3-1 (I), Joey Nerat BB/SB, Jaixen Frost K (II), Max Burt ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Florida Atlantic 1 Iowa 0

Brett Patten F-8 (I), Patrick Wart 6-3 (II), John Martinez 2B, Lipsey BB, Boylston K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Florida Atlantic 1 Iowa 0

Bryce Phelps 1B, Mitchell 3B (1-1), Wulf 1B (2-1), Risley 1B, Kellen Strohmeyer 6-5 FC (I), Schulte F-9 (II), Nerat HBP, Frost 6-3 (III)

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 1

Romano 1B, Leroux 1B, Perazza 4-3 (I), Collier 6-3 (II) (2-2), Patten BB, Ward K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 2

Burt K (I), Phelps 5-3 (II), Mitchell 1B/SB

***RHP Brody Juntunen pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Wulf F-6 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 2

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Martinez K (I), Lipsey F-7 (II), Boylston HR (3-2), Romano K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

***RHP Carson Kimball pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Risley K (I), Strohmeyer F-5 (II), Schulte 2B, Nerat F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

Leroux ꓘ (I), Perazza 1B, Collier F-8 (II), Perazza caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

Frost 6-3 (I), Burt BB, Ziegler enters to run, steals second, Phelps HBP

***LHP Kide Adetuyi pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Mitchell 4U FC (II), Wulf K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

Patten F-8 (I), Ward 1B, Martinez 1B, Lipsey F-9 (II), Boylston 5-4 FC (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 7 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

Risley BB, Strohmeyer 4U-3 DP (II), Schulte 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

Romano 1B/WP, Leroux F-8 (I), Perazza 4-3 (II), Collier K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

***RHP Kyzer Smith pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Nerat 3U (I), Mitch Wood K (II), Matthew Delgado 1B, Phelps F-4 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

Patten F-5 (I), Ward K (II), Martinez BB

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Lipsey K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2

***RHP Bryan Boully pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Mitchell 1B, Mitchell caught stealing (I), Wulf BB, Risley K (II), Strohmeyer K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – FLORIDA ATLANTIC 3 IOWA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 9 0 FAU 1 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 – 3 10 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Nick Terhaar (3.0 INN, 2 R, 5 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Maddux Frese (4.2 iNN, 1 R, 5 H, 5 K, 1 BB), Joe Husak (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K)

FAU: Garrett Grant (3.2 INN, 2 R, 6 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Brody Juntunen (0.1 INN), Carson Kimball (1.1 INN, X R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Kide Adetuyi (1.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Kyzer Smith (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Bryan Boully (1.0 INN, 1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB)