Play-by-play recap: Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
The Iowa Baseball team finished up their series in Boca Raton on Sunday with a 3-2 loss to Florida Atlantic. With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 5-2 on the season, but still take the series. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday for a home midweek against Wartburg College.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Owls…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0
***RHP Garrett Grant pitching for Florida Atlantic***
Gable Mitchell BB, Caleb Wulf 5-3 (I), Miles Risley ꓘ (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Mitchell out 7-5-2 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0
***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***
Marshall Lipsey 1B/SB, Kyle Boylston K (I), Nick Romano HBP, Brando Leroux 2B (1-0), Michael Perazza K (II), Ian Collier F-7 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 2 – Florida Atlantic 1 Iowa 0
Kooper Schulte 3-1 (I), Joey Nerat BB/SB, Jaixen Frost K (II), Max Burt ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Florida Atlantic 1 Iowa 0
Brett Patten F-8 (I), Patrick Wart 6-3 (II), John Martinez 2B, Lipsey BB, Boylston K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 3 – Florida Atlantic 1 Iowa 0
Bryce Phelps 1B, Mitchell 3B (1-1), Wulf 1B (2-1), Risley 1B, Kellen Strohmeyer 6-5 FC (I), Schulte F-9 (II), Nerat HBP, Frost 6-3 (III)
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 1
Romano 1B, Leroux 1B, Perazza 4-3 (I), Collier 6-3 (II) (2-2), Patten BB, Ward K (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 2
Burt K (I), Phelps 5-3 (II), Mitchell 1B/SB
***RHP Brody Juntunen pitching for Florida Atlantic***
Wulf F-6 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Florida Atlantic 2
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Martinez K (I), Lipsey F-7 (II), Boylston HR (3-2), Romano K (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 5 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
***RHP Carson Kimball pitching for Florida Atlantic***
Risley K (I), Strohmeyer F-5 (II), Schulte 2B, Nerat F-8 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
Leroux ꓘ (I), Perazza 1B, Collier F-8 (II), Perazza caught stealing (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 6 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
Frost 6-3 (I), Burt BB, Ziegler enters to run, steals second, Phelps HBP
***LHP Kide Adetuyi pitching for Florida Atlantic***
Mitchell 4U FC (II), Wulf K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
Patten F-8 (I), Ward 1B, Martinez 1B, Lipsey F-9 (II), Boylston 5-4 FC (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 7 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
Risley BB, Strohmeyer 4U-3 DP (II), Schulte 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
Romano 1B/WP, Leroux F-8 (I), Perazza 4-3 (II), Collier K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
***RHP Kyzer Smith pitching for Florida Atlantic***
Nerat 3U (I), Mitch Wood K (II), Matthew Delgado 1B, Phelps F-4 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
Patten F-5 (I), Ward K (II), Martinez BB
***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***
Lipsey K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 9 – Florida Atlantic 3 Iowa 2
***RHP Bryan Boully pitching for Florida Atlantic***
Mitchell 1B, Mitchell caught stealing (I), Wulf BB, Risley K (II), Strohmeyer K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
FINAL SCORE – FLORIDA ATLANTIC 3 IOWA 2
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Nick Terhaar (3.0 INN, 2 R, 5 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Maddux Frese (4.2 iNN, 1 R, 5 H, 5 K, 1 BB), Joe Husak (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K)
FAU: Garrett Grant (3.2 INN, 2 R, 6 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Brody Juntunen (0.1 INN), Carson Kimball (1.1 INN, X R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Kide Adetuyi (1.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Kyzer Smith (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Bryan Boully (1.0 INN, 1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB)