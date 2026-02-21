Play-by-play recap: Iowa 7 Florida Atlantic 2

The Iowa Baseball team is off to a good start this weekend, as they began their three-game set in Boca Raton with a 7-2 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday night. Starting pitcher Tyler Guerin provided a bounce back outing, allowing just one run over 5.0 innings.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 4-1 on the season and will look to take the series on Saturday. Iowa will send FIU transfer Logan Runde to the mound, while it will be Tyler Murphy for the Owls.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Owls…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP James Litman pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Gable Mitchell HR (1-0), Caleb Wulf 1B/SB, Miles Risley F-5 (I), Joey Nerat K (II), Kooper Schulte K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 1 Florida Atlantic 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Marshall Lipsey 4-3 (I), Brett Patten 1-3 (II), Nick Romano BB/E1, Brando Leroux 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Florida Atlantic 0

Kellen Strohmeyer F-9 (I), Jaixen Frost K (II), Tyler Guerin K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Florida Atlantic 0

Michael Perazza F-8 (I), Ian Collier K (II), Xavier Moronta 1B, Patrick Ward 1B, John Martinez 4U FC (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Florida Atlantic 0

Max Burt 1B, Mitchell 2B, Wulf 1B (3-0), Risley ꓘ (I), Wulf caught stealing (II), Nerat 4-3 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 0

Lipsey 1-3 (I), Patten F-8 (II), Romano K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 0

Schulte 1B, Strohmeyer E6, Frost F-8 (I), Guerin 4-6-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 0

Leroux 1B, Perazza F4-3 DP (II), Collier 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 0

Burt K (I), Mitchell E1, Wulf F-8 (II), Risley 1B, Nerat F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 0

Moronta 1B, Ward HBP, Martinez 1-3 SAC (I), Lipsey F-7 SAC (II) (3-1), Patten F-5 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 1

***RHP Dylan Oborne pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Schulte HBP, Strohmeyer E3

***RHP Kyzer Smith pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Frost HBP, Guerin 1-2-3 DP (II), Burt 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 1

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Romano BB, Leroux 6-3 (I), Perazza K (II), Collier ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 3 Florida Atlantic 1

Mitchell BB, Wulf 3-6 FC (I), Risley HBP, Nerat K (II), Schulte 1B (4-1), Strohmeyer 1B/SB (6-1)

***RHP Brody Juntunen pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Frost K (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Florida Atlantic 1

Moronta BB/PB, Ward 4-3 (I), Martinez F-4 (II), Lipsey K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 6 Florida Atlantic 1

Brett White BB/SB, Burt F-6 (I), Mitchell 2B/WP (7-1), Wulf 1-3 (II), Risley ꓘ (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 7 Florida Atlantic 1

Patten ꓘ (I), Romano F-7 (II), Leroux BB, Perazza F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 7 Florida Atlantic 1

***LHP Dalton Robinson pitching for Florida Atlantic***

Nerat 2B/SB, Schulte K (I), Strohmeyer BB/SB, Frost K (II), Ben Swails ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 7 Florida Atlantic 1

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Collier 3B, Kyle Boylston 1B (7-2), Jayden Harriel F-8 (I), Martinez K (II), Danny Baez 3U (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 7 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 1 0 2 0 0 0 3 1 0 7 11 1 FAU 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 6 3

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Tyler Guerin (5.0 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Justin Hackett (3.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Joe Husak (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

FAU: James Litman (5.0 INN, 3 R, 7 H, 6 K, 0 BB), Dylan Oborne (0.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H), Kyzer Smith (1.2 INN, 3 R, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Brody Juntunen (1.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Dalton Robinson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB)