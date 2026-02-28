Play-by-play recap: Iowa 6 Houston 4
The Iowa Baseball team bounced back after a loss in the weekend opener, defeating Houston 6-4 in game two at the Frisco Classic. A two-run home run put the Cougars on top in the second inning, but a three spot in the third gave Iowa a lead they would not give up.
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 7-3 on the season and will have a chance win the weekend against Oregon State on Sunday. It will be freshman Nick Terhaar on the mound for Iowa, while it will be Eric Segura for the Beavers.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Cougars…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Houston 0
***RHP Paul Schmitz pitching for Houston***
Gable Mitchell 2B, Caleb Wulf 1-3 SAC (I), Kooper Schulte F-8 SAC (I) (1-0), Kellen Strohmeyer 5-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 1 Houston 0
***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***
McClane Helton 5-3 (I), Blake Fields 1B, Fields caught stealing (II), Xavier Perez K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Houston 0
Joey Nerat F-6 (I), Mitch Wood F-7 (II), Matthew Delgado HBP, Jaixen Frost F-9 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Houston 0
Riley Jackson K (I), Dylan Maxcey 1B, Carsten Sabathia 2HR (2-1), Carter Sintek 6-3 (II), Jackson LaLima 2B, Tyler Cox F-8 (III)
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 3 – Houston 2 Iowa 1
Jaylen Ziegler 1B, Mitchell 6-3 (I), Wulf 2B (2-2), Schulte 1B (3-2), Strohmeyer 4-6 FC/SB (II), Nerat BB, Wood 1B (4-2), Wood out 7-5-4 (III)
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 4 Houston 2
***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***
Helton 6-3 (I), Fields 6-3 (II), Perez 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 4 Houston 2
Max Burt K (I), Frost 4-3 (II), Ziegler 1B/SB, Mitchell 1B (5-2)
***LHP Ryne Rodriguez pitching for Houston***
Wulf 1B, Schulte F-8 (III)
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Houston 2
Jackson K (I), Maxcey 1B, Sabathia 1B, Sintek 6-4-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Houston 2
Strohmeyer 6-3 (I), Nerat ꓘ (II), Wood K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 5 Houston 2
LaLima K (I), Cox 1B, Helton F-8 (II), Fields 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 5 Houston 2
Burt BB, Frost ꓘ (I), Ziegler 3U (II), Mitchell BB, Wulf 1B (6-2), Schulte 4-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 6 Houston 2
Perez 6-3 (I), Will Van Wie ꓘ (II), Maxcey K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Houston 2
Strohmeyer 1-3 (I), Nerat 1-3 (II), Wood ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Houston 2
Sabathia 2B, Cade Climie 2B (6-3)
***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***
LaLima F-9 (I), Cox K (II), Helton K (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 6 Houston 3
***RHP Caden Cooper pitching for Houston***
Burt 6-3 (I), Frost K (II), Ziegler K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 6 Houston 3
Fields 2B, Perez 1B/WP (6-4), Van Wie K (I), Maxcey 1B/WP, Sabathia K (II), Climie F-8 (III)
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 6 Houston 4
Mitchell 6-3 (I), Wulf 2B, Schulte BB
***LHP Max McCraray pitching for Houston***
Strohmeyer 4-6-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 6 Houston 4
LaLima 4-3 (I), Antonelli Savattere 1B, Helton 1B
***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***
Fields HBP, Perez ꓘ (II), Irvin Weems K (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 6 HOUSTON 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Iowa
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|10
|0
|Houston
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|14
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Logan Runde (2.0 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Jaron Bleeker (4.0 INN, 1 R, 5 H, 4 K, 0 BB), Kyle Alivo (2.1 INN, 1 R, 5 H, 4 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB)
HOUSTON: Paul Schmitz (3.2 INN, 5 R, 7 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Ryne Rodriguez (3.1 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Caden Cooper (1.1 INN, X R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Max McCraray (0.2 INN)