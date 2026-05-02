Play-by-play recap: Iowa 6 Illinois 5

It got tense and interesting late, but the Iowa Baseball team came through with their fifth consecutive Big Ten win. The Hawkeyes built an early 5-0 lead and held on late for a 6-5 win to secure the series over Illinois. Joe Husak came on and recorded the save in the ninth to close it out.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 28-17 on the season and 12-11 in Big Ten play, extending their conference winning streak to five in a row. Iowa will go for the sweep on Sunday, with Logan Runde as the expected starter, while the Illini are expected to throw Aidan Flinn.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Fighting Illini…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Nick Groves F-6 (I), Michael Farina ꓘ (II), Jack Zebig 1B, AJ Putty F-5 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***RHP Mitch Dye pitching for Illinois***

Kooper Schulte K (I), Gable Mitchell F-8 (II), Miles Risley 1B, Caleb Wulf 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

Kyle Schupmann 6-3 (I), Colin Jennings F-8 (II), Daniel Contreras F-6 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

Max Burt 5-3 (I), Kellen Strohmeyer 3-1 (II), Matthew Delgado BB, Joey Nerat 1B, Jaixen Frost 3HR (3-0), Schulte F-2 (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 3 Illinois 0

Will Johannes F-7 (I), JR Nelson F-2 (II), Groves 1B/WP, Farina K/WP, Farina reached via passed ball, Zebig F-6 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 3 Illinois 0

Mitchell 1B, Risley K (I), Wulf 1B, Burt BB, Strohmeyer F-6 (II), Delgado 1B (5-0), Burt out 8-5 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 5 Illinois 0

Putty 1B, Schupmann K (I), Jennings BB, Contreras F-9 (II), Johannes F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Illinois 0

Nerat 4-3 (I), Frost F-9 (II), Schulte ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Illinois 0

Nelson F-7 (I), Groves 1B/E7, Farina F-9 (II), Zebig F-5 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 5 Illinois 0

Mitchell 3-1 (I), Risley F-8 (II), Wulf 2B, Burt 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 5 Illinois 0

Putty F-6 (I), Schupmann E6, Jennings F-8 (II), Contreras BB, Johannes 3HR (5-3), Nelson HBP, Groves F-7 (III)

3 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 5 Illinois 3

***RHP Olivier Martel pitching for Illinois***

Strohmeyer BB/WP, Delgado F-8 (I), Nerat 1B/WP (6-3), Frost BB

***LHP Brayen Mazzacano pitching for Illinois***

Schulte 6-4-3 DP (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Illinois 3

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Farina 4-3 (I), Zebig K (II), Putty K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Illinois 3

Mitchell BB/SB/E2, Risley F-5 (I), Wulf 3-2 FC (II), Burt BB, Strohmeyer K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 6 Illinois 3

Schupmann 1B, Jennings 2B, Contreras 6-3 (I) (6-4), Johannes 3U (II), Nelson 1B (6-5), Groves 1B, Nelson out 2-4-3-2 (III)

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 6 Illinois 5

***LHP Reed Gannon pitching for Illinois***

Delgado 6-3 (I), Mitch Wood K (II), Frost 1B, Schulte F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 6 Illinois 5

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Farina F-8 (I), Zebig F-7 (II), Putty 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 6 ILLINOIS 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 2 0 5 9 1 Iowa 0 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 – 6 9 2

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (6.0 INN, 3 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Jaron Bleeker (2.0 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

ILLINOIS: Mitch Dye (5.0 INN, 5 R, 7 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Olivier Martel (0.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Brayden Mazzacano (1.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Reed Gannon (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB)