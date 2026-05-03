Play-by-play recap: Illinois 6 Iowa 2

The Hawkeyes couldn’t quite pull out the brooms for the second consecutive weekend. Illinois starter Aidan Flinn was great, setting the tone for a 6-2 win over Iowa in the series finale on Sunday.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 28-18 on the season and 12-12 in Big Ten play. They will finish off the midweek slate on Tuesday with a scheduled matchup against the St Thomas Tommies.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Fighting Illini…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Nick Groves F-8 (I), Michael Farina 5-3 (II), Jack Zebig F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***LHP Aidan Flinn pitching for Illinois***

Kooper Schulte F-9 (I), Gable Mitchell F-8 (II), Miles Risley 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

AJ Putty 1B, Kyle Schupmann 1B, Colin Jennings 3HR (3-0), Daniel Contreras F-8 (I), Will Johannes K (II), JR Nelson HBP, Groves 6-3 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Illinois 3 Iowa 0

Caleb Wulf BB, Max Burt ꓘ (I), Mitch Wood 6-3 (II), Kellen Strohmeyer F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Illinois 3 Iowa 0

Farina HR (4-0), Zebig 2B, Putty K (I), Schupmann 1B, Jennings K (II), Contreras 6-4 FC (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Illinois 4 Iowa 0

Jaixen Frost 3B, Jaylen Ziegler F-9 SAC (I) (4-1), Schulte F-8 (II), Mitchell 6-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Johannes 5-3 (I), Nelson BB, Groves BB

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Farina F-6 (II), Zebig 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Risley K (I), Wulf 5-3 (II), Burt F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Putty 5-3 (I), Schupmann BB, Jennings ꓘ (II), Contreras F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Wood 5-3 (I), Strohmeyer F-8 (II), Frost K (II)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Johannes K (I), Nelson BB/SB, Groves BB

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Farina F9-4 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Ziegler F-9 (I), Schulte K (II), Mitchell HBP, Risley 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Zebig BB, Putty 2B, Schupmann K (I)

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Jennings F-6 (II)

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Contreras F-6 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Wulf 3U (I), Burt K (II), Matthew Delgado F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

Johannes 6-3 (I), Nelson 6-3 (II), Groves 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Illinois 4 Iowa 1

***RHP Sam Mommer pitching for Illinois***

Strohmeyer K (I), Frost HR (4-2), Joey Nerat K (II), Schulte 4-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Illinois 4 Iowa 2

Farina 6-3 (I), Zebig HBP

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Putty 1B, Zebig scores via balk (5-2), Schupmann F-8 (II)

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Jennings 1B (6-2), Jennings caught stealing (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Illinois 6 Iowa 2

Mitchell 6-3 (I), Risley K (II), Wulf 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – ILLINOIS 6 IOWA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Illinois 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 6 9 0 Iowa 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Logan Runde (3.1 INN, 4 R, 6 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Cole Moore (2.0 INN, 0 R 0 H, 2 K, 3 BB), Joe Husak (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (1.2 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Jaron Bleeker (0.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Justin Hackett (0.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

ILLINOIS: Aidan Flinn (7.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 5 K, 1 BB), Sam Mommer (2.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K, 0 BB)