Play-by-play recap: Iowa 10 Illinois 6

The same Hawkeye bats that put up a record 52 hits over the weekend against Purdue have made their way to Omaha. Iowa trailed 4-0 after the top of the first but hit double-digits for the fourth consecutive game, including a five-run seventh inning to defeat Illinois 10-6 at Charles Schwab Field.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 33-21 on the season and advance to face Michigan State with a spot in quarterfinals on the line on Wednesday.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Fighting Illini…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Nick Groves 1B, Michael Farina 4-3 (I), Jack Zebig 1B (1-0), AJ Putty 1B, Kyle Schupmann F-7 SAC (II) (2-0), Collin Jennings 2HR (4-0), Will Johannes ꓘ (III)

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Illinois 4 Iowa 0

***LHP Regan Hall pitching for Illinois***

Kooper Schulte 5-3 (I), Gable Mitchell 3-1 (II), Miles Risley 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Illinois 4 Iowa 0

Cole Warehime F-8 (I), JR Nelson 1B, Groves 5-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Illinois 4 Iowa 0

Caleb Wulf 1B, Jaixen Frost K (I), Mitch Wood K (II), Ben Swails 1B, Max Burt 2B (4-2), Jaylen Ziegler 1B (4-3), Schulte 6-3 (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Illinois 4 Iowa 3

Farina 6-3 (I), Zebig K (II), Putty F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Illinois 4 Iowa 3

Mitchell BB, Mitchell advances via balk, Risley 1B/SB, Mitchell steals home (4-4), Wulf 6-3 (I), Frost K (II), Wood K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 4 Illinois 4

Schupmann 1B, Jennings K (I), Johannes 1B, Warehime ꓘ (II), Nelson 1B (5-4), Groves ꓘ (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Illinois 5 Iowa 4

Swails BB, Burt F-9 (I), Ziegler ꓘ (II), Schulte 1B, Mitchell 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Illinois 5 Iowa 4

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Farina F-6 (I), Zebig K (II), Putty HR (6-4), Schupmann 2B, Jennings HBP, Johannes 4-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Illinois 6 Iowa 4

Risley K (I), Wulf 1B/WP, Frost 1B (6-5), Wood 1B

***RHP Sam Mommer pitching for Illinois***

Swails ꓘ (II), Burt 6-4 FC (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Illinois 6 Iowa 5

Warehime F-9 (I), Nelson 4-3 (I), Groves 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Illinois 6 Iowa 5

Joey Nerat F-9 (I), Schulte F-9 (II), Mitchell F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Illinois 6 Iowa 5

Farina F-3 (I), Zebig F-7 (II), Putty 1B, Putty out 3-4 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Illinois 6 Iowa 5

Risley 1B, Wulf 1B, Frost F-8 SAC (I) (6-6), Brett White 1B, White advances on throw, Swails BB, Burt F-8 SAC (II) (7-6), Nerat 3HR (10-6), Schulte 1-3 (III)

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 10 Illinois 6

Schupmann K (I), Jennings ꓘ (II), Johannes K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 10 Illinois 6

Mitchell 5-3 (I), Risley ꓘ (II)

***RHP Ben Plumley pitching for Illinois***

Wulf F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 10 Illinois 6

Warehime F-8 (I), Nelson 6-3 (II), Groves ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 10 ILLINOIS 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Illinois 4 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Iowa 0 3 1 0 1 0 5 0 – 10 13 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (4.0 INN, 5 R, 8 H, 5 K, 0 BB), Jaron Bleeker (5.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 5 K, 0 BB)

ILLINOIS: Regan Hall (4.1 INN, 5 R, 9 H, 6 K, 2 BB), Sam Mommer (3.1 INN, 5 R, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Ben Plumley (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)