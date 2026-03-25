Play-by-play recap: Iowa 11 Illinois State 0

The Hawkeyes have had a tough time against Illinois State over recent seasons, but not this time. Complete domination from start to finish, Iowa earned a 11-0 shutout win over the Redbirds for a solid midweek win on the road at Duffy Bass Stadium. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 15-8 on the season.

On the mound, the Iowa pitching staff was fantastic, holding a dangerous Redbirds lineup to just three hits, while eight different pitchers compiled seven strikeouts to four walks. At the plate, it was a slow burn, tallying single runs in the 1st, 4th and 5th, before breaking through with multiple runs in three innings, including a four-run eighth. Kellen Strohmeyer led the way with three hits.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Nittany Lions…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois State 0

***RHP Trenton Roehler pitching for Illinois State***

Gable Mitchell BB, Miles Risley ꓘ (I), Caleb Wulf 3U (II), Mitchell scores via wild pitch (1-0), Carter Geffre BB/WP, Joey Nerat K (III)

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Camden Karczewski F-4 (I), Brayden Bakes K (II), Graham Mastros F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

***RHP Carson Cormier pitching for Illinois State***

Bryce Phelps 6-3 (I), Kellen Strohmeyer F-8 (II), Kooper Schulte K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Luke Stulga F-4 (I), Ryan Bakes K (II), Josh Outlaw BB/WP, Payton McHarg BB

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Nolan Barry F-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

Ben Swails K (I), Mitchell F-7 (II), Risley K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

Brayden Zillis ꓘ (I), Karczewski F-8 (II), B. Bakes K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

Wulf 1B/PB, Geffre BB/PB, Nerat ꓘ (I), Phelps F-6 (II), Strohmeyer 1B/SB (2-0), Schulte ꓘ (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Illinois State 0

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Mastros F-7 (I), Stulga 1B, R. Bakes F-7 (II), Stulga caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 2 Illinois State 0

Swails 2-3 (I), Mitchell 1B, Risley F-7 (II), Wulf 1B (3-0), Geffre K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 3 Illinois State 0

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Outlaw 1B, McHarg 4-6 FC (I), Barry 6U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 3 Illinois State 0

Nerat 3U (I), Phelps F-9 (II), Strohmeyer F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 3 Illinois State 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Zillis 4-3 (I), Karczewski BB, B. Bakes 6U FC (I), Mastros F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 3 Illinois State 0

Schulte F-9 (I), Brett White K (II), Mitchell 1B, Risley 2HR (5-0)

***LHP Nolan Girard pitching for Illinois State***

Wulf F-9 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 Illinois State 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Stulga 1B, R. Bakes F-6 (I), Outlaw 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 5 Illinois State 0

Geffre 5-3 (I), Nerat BB/WP/SB, Nerat scores via E2, Mitch Wood BB

***RHP Jackson Natanek pitching for Illinois State***

Strohmeyer 1B, Schulte BB, Jaylen Ziegler scores via wild pitch (7-0), Jaixen Frost BB

***RHP Tresdon Rybarczyk pitching for Illinois State***

Mitchell F-9 SAC (II) (8-0), Risley 1B (9-0), Wulf F-6 (III)

4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 9 Illinois State 0

McHarg 6-3 (I), Barry K (II), Zillis BB, Karczewski K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 9 Illinois State 0

Geffre ꓘ (I), Nerat HBP, Ziegler 1B, Strohmeyer 1B (10-0), Schulte 1B (11-0), Frost F-9 (II), Mitchell F-7 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 11 Illinois State 0

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

B. Bakes F-7 (I), Mastros F-9 (II), Stulga K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 11 ILLINOIS STATE 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 1 0 0 1 1 0 2 4 2 11 11 0 ISU 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Carter Wilcox (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Justin Hackett (1.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Tyler Guerin (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB)

ILLINOIS STATE: Trenton Roehler (1.0 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Carson Cormier (5.2 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 7 K, 1 BB), Nolan Girard (0.2 INN, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Jackson Nataek (0.0 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Tresdon Rybarczyk (1.2 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 1 K, 0 BB)