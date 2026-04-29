Play-by-play recap: Illinois State 13 Iowa 6

For as good as Iowa Baseball has been in midweeks this season, Tuesday night was a polar opposite. The Hawkeye pitching staff struggled mightily, with 14 pitchers taking the mound in a 13-6 loss to Illinois State. The staff gave up 14 hits, nine free bases and threw 59.1% of pitches for strikes.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 26-17 on the season and 9-1 in midweek games this season. Iowa will host Illinois for a three-game series at Duane Banks Field this weekend.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Redbirds…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois State 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Ryan Bakes F-5 (I), Brayden Bakes F-4 (II), Michael Carrano Jr 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois State 0

***RHP Brayden Zilis pitching for Illinois State***

Kooper Schulte BB, Gable Mitchell 1B, Miles Risley K (I), Caleb Wulf 3U (1-0), Max Burt BB, Kellen Strohmeyer F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Luke Stulga HBP, Josh Outlaw 1-4-6-3 DP (II), Camden Karczewski K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Illinois State 0

Matthew Delgado 1B, Joey Nerat 4-6 FC (I), Nerat caught stealing (II), Swails BB, Schulte BB/WP, Mitchell 1B/WP, Swails scores via wild pitch (2-0), Risley F-8 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 2 Illinois State 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Louis Bussard BB, Eric Machej F-8 (I), Payton McHarg 2B, R. Bakes K (II), B. Bakes BB, Carrano Jr BB (2-1)

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Stulga F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Illinois State 1

***RHP Joey Wilmoth pitching for Illinois State***

Wulf K (I), Burt K (II), Strohmeyer 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Illinois State 1

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Outlaw BB/SB, Karczewski BB

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Bussard E5 (2-2), Machej 1-4 SAC (I), McHarg HBP, R. Bakes K (II), B. Bakes 1B (3-2), Carrano Jr F-6 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Illinois State 3 Iowa 2

Delgado 2B, Nerat BB, Swails 1B, Schulte HBP (3-3), Mitchell K (I), Risley ꓘ (II)

***LHP Nolan Girard pitching for Illinois State***

Wulf 1-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 3 Illinois State 3

Stulga ꓘ (I), Outlaw 5-3 (II), Karczewski 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 3 Illinois State 3

Burt 1B, Strohmeyer K (I), Delgado HBP, Nerat HBP, Swails BB (4-3)

***RHP Trenton Roehler pitching for Illinois State***

Schulte F-9 (II), Mitchell F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 4 Illinois State 3

***RHP Nick Heitman pitching for Iowa***

Bussard K (I), Machej BB/WP, McHarg 2B (4-4)

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

R. Bakes K (II), B. Bakes F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 4 Illinois State 4

Risley 6-3 (I), Wulf 4-3 (II), Burt BB, Strohmeyer 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 4 Illinois State 4

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Carrano Jr 1B, Stulga 1B, Outlaw 1B

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Karczewski 1B (5-4), Bussard 2B (7-4), Machej K (I), McHarg 2B (9-4)

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

R. Bakes K (II), B. Bakes 2B (10-4), Carrano Jr F-8 (III)

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Illinois State 10 Iowa 4

***RHP Jacob Culp pitching for Illinois State***

Delgado K (I), Nerat 6-3 (II), Swails K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Illinois State 10 Iowa 4

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Stulga 3U (I), Outlaw BB, Karczewski 1B, Bussard 4-3 (II) (11-4), Machej 2B (12-4)

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

McHarg 3U (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Illinois State 12 Iowa 4

Schulte BB, Mitchell F-7 (I), Risley 1B, Wulf 3-1 (II), Burt 1B (12-6), Jaylen Ziegler K (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Illinois State 12 Iowa 6

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

R. Bakes K (I), B. Bakes 2B, Kannon Coakley K (II), Stulga 1B (13-6), Stulga out 9-6 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Illinois State 13 Iowa 6

***RHP Jackson Natanek pitching for Illinois State***

Mitch Wood ꓘ (I), Brett White F-7 (II), Jaixen Frost BB, Schulte F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – ILLINOIS STATE 13 IOWA 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E ISU 0 0 1 2 0 1 6 2 1 13 14 0 Iowa 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Brady Ferguson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Carter Wilcox (0.2 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Ganon Archer (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB), Nick Terhaar (0.0 INN, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB), Brolan Frost (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Nick Heitman (0.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Kyle Alivo (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Beau Leisure (0.0 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Tyler Guerin (0.1 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Justin Hackett (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (0.2 INN, 2 R, 2 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Tate Slagle (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

ILLINOIS STATE: Brayden Zilis (2.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 1 K, 4 BB), Joey Wilmoth (1.2 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Nolan Girard (0.2 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Trenton Roehler (1.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Jacob Culp (2.0 INN, 2 R, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Jackson Nanatek (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)