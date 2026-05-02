Play-by-play recap: Iowa 9 Illinois 3

The Iowa Baseball team trailed early on Friday night, but a seven-run fifth inning that unraveled quickly for the visiting Illinois Fighting Illini changed the game entirely. That allowed the Hawkeyes to roll to a 9-3 win in the series opener behind a 5.0-inning relief appearance from Kyle Alivo.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 27-17 on the season and 11-11 in Big Ten play, while they extend their winning streak in conference play to four in a row. Iowa will look to clinch the series on Saturday with Maddux Frese on the mound, with Mitch Dye going for the Illini.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Fighting Illini…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Nick Groves BB, Michael Farina K (I), Jack Zebig F-7 (II), AJ Putty K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Illinois 0

***LHP Regan Hall pitching for Illinois***

Kooper Schulte 5-3 (I), Gable Mitchell F-8 (II), Miles Risley 1B, Caleb Wulf 1B, Max Burt 1B (1-0), Kellen Strohmeyer K (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Illinois 0

Kyle Schupmann HBP, Collin Jennings BB, Daniel Contreras F-7 (I), Will Johannes 5U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Illinois 0

Mitch Wood 1B, Ben Swails 6-4 FC (I), Swails picked off (II), Jaylen Ziegler 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Illinois 0

JR Nelson 1B, Groves 6-4 FC (I), Farina 2B, Zebig BB, Putty 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 Illinois 0

Schulte K (I), Mitchell 3U (II), Risley K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 1 Illinois 0

Schupmann BB, Jennings 1B

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Contreras 1B (1-1), Johannes ꓘ (I), Nelson 1-4-6 FC (II), Groves 1B (2-1), Farina 4-3 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Illinois 2 Iowa 1

Wulf E5, Burt K (I), Strohmeyer 6-3 (II), Wood BB/SB, Swails K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 5 – Illinois 2 Iowa 1

Zebig BB/WP, Putty F-9 (I), Schupmann F-8 (II), Jennings ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Illinois 2 Iowa 1

Ziegler 1B, Schulte 1B, Ziegler scores E1 (2-2), Schulte advances two bases E1, Mitchell 1B/PB(3-2), Risley 2B (4-2)

***RHP Ben Plumley pitching for Illinois***

Wulf 1B, Burt 3HR (7-2), Strohmeyer 2B, Wood HBP, Swails E2, Ziegler 4-6 FC (I) (8-2), Schulte BB

***LHP Sam Reed pitching for Illinois***

Mitchell F-2 (II), Risley K (III)

7 runs, 8 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 8 Illinois 2

Contreras ꓘ (I), Johannes K (II), Nelson BB/WP, Groves BB/WP, Farina K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 8 Illinois 2

***RHP Ike Young pitching for Illinois***

Wulf BB, Wulf caught stealing (I), Burt K (II), Strohmeyer F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 8 Illinois 2

Zebig HR (8-3), Putty 6-3 (I) Schupmann ꓘ (II), Jennings K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 8 Illinois 3

Wood K (I), Swails 2B, Joey Nerat 4-3 (II), Schulte 1B (9-3), Mitchell 1B, Schulte caught stealing (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 9 Illinois 3

Contreras 1B, Johannes K (I), Nelson 6-4 FC (II), Groves 6-4 FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 9 Illinois 3

Risley ꓘ (I), Wulf F-8 (II), Burt BB

***RHP Luke Weber pitching for Illinois***

Strohmeyer K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 9 Illinois 3

Farina HBP

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Zebig F-7 (I), Putty K (II), Schupmann K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 9 ILLINOIS 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Illinois 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 3 Iowa 1 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 – 9 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Tyler Guerin (3.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K, 4 BB), Kyle Alivo (5.0 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 8 K, 3 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

ILLINOIS: Regan Hall (4.0 INN, 5 R, 8 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Ben Plumley (0.1 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Sam Reed (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ike Young (2.2 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Luke Weber (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB)