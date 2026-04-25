Play-by-play recap: Iowa 9 Indiana 2

The Iowa Baseball team is making a statement in Bloomington. The biggest series of the season to this point and the Hawkeyes are rolling. They defeated Indiana 9-2 to take the series, setting up a possible sweep

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 25-16 on the season and 9-11 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to sweep the series on Sunday, with Logan Runde expected to get the start for Iowa. Indiana has yet to name a starting pitcher.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Hoosiers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Indiana 0

***LHP Brayton Thomas pitching for Indiana***

Kooper Schulte BB, Gable Mitchell 1B/WP, Miles Risley HBP/WP, Schulte scores via wild pitch (1-0), Caleb Wulf 4-3 (2-0), Carter Geffre 1B/WP (3-0), Kellen Strohmeyer K (II), Max Burt K (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Hogan Denny F-8 (I), Cole Decker F-7 (II), Caleb Koskie F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Jaixen Frost 6-3 (I), Jaylen Ziegler K (II), Schulte K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Jake Hanley F-8 (I), Cooper Malamazian 5-3 (II), Owen ten Oever BB, Brayden Ricketts F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Mitchell 3U (I), Risley K (II), Wulf 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Landen Fry 4-3 (I), Will Moore 1B, Denny F-8 (II), Moore caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Geffre BB, Strohmeyer 2HR (5-0)

***RHP Ivan Mastalski pitching for Indiana***

Burt 3U (I), Frost 6-3 (II), Joey Nerat ꓘ (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0

Decker BB, Koskie F-9 (I), Hanley F-7 (II), Malamazian F-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0

Schulte F-3 (I), Mitchell F-5 (II), Risley F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0

ten Oever K (I), Ricketts BB, Fry 5-3 (II), Moore 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0

Wulf 2B, Geffre 1B, Strohmeyer F-5 (I), Burt F-8 SAC (II) (6-0)

***RHP Reagan Rivera pitching for Indiana***

Frost K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 6 Indiana 0

Denny BB, Decker F-6 (I), Koskie F9-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Indiana 0

Nerat K (I), Schulte K (II), Mitchell 3B, Risley 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Indiana 0

Hanley F-8 (I), Malamazian 5-3 (II), ten Oever HR (6-1), Ricketts K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 6 Indiana 1

Wulf E4, Geffre F-3 (I), Strohmeyer E6 (7-1), Burt 2HR (9-1), Frost 2B, Nerat 4-3 (II), Schulte 5-3 (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 9 Indiana 1

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Fry 1B, Moore HBP, Denny HBP

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Decker BB, Koskie F-6 (I), Hanley 6U-3 DP (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 9 Indiana 2

***RHP Kellen English pitching for Indiana***

Mitchell F-8 (I), Risley BB, Wulf 6-3 (II), Geffre 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 9 Indiana 2

Malamazian 6-3 (I), ten Oever F-9 (II), Ricketts F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 9 INDIANA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 3 0 0 2 0 1 0 3 0 9 8 0 Indiana 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 2 3 2

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (7.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 4 BB), Cole Moore (0.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ganon Archer (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)

INDIANA: Brayton Thomas (3.0 INN, 5 R, 3 H, 5 K, 2 BB), Ivan Mastalski (2.2 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Reagan Rivera (2.1 INN, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Kellen English (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)