Play-by-play recap: Iowa 9 Indiana 2
The Iowa Baseball team is making a statement in Bloomington. The biggest series of the season to this point and the Hawkeyes are rolling. They defeated Indiana 9-2 to take the series, setting up a possible sweep
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 25-16 on the season and 9-11 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to sweep the series on Sunday, with Logan Runde expected to get the start for Iowa. Indiana has yet to name a starting pitcher.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Hoosiers…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Indiana 0
***LHP Brayton Thomas pitching for Indiana***
Kooper Schulte BB, Gable Mitchell 1B/WP, Miles Risley HBP/WP, Schulte scores via wild pitch (1-0), Caleb Wulf 4-3 (2-0), Carter Geffre 1B/WP (3-0), Kellen Strohmeyer K (II), Max Burt K (III)
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Hogan Denny F-8 (I), Cole Decker F-7 (II), Caleb Koskie F-9 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0
Jaixen Frost 6-3 (I), Jaylen Ziegler K (II), Schulte K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0
Jake Hanley F-8 (I), Cooper Malamazian 5-3 (II), Owen ten Oever BB, Brayden Ricketts F-7 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 3 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0
Mitchell 3U (I), Risley K (II), Wulf 3U (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0
Landen Fry 4-3 (I), Will Moore 1B, Denny F-8 (II), Moore caught stealing (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0
Geffre BB, Strohmeyer 2HR (5-0)
***RHP Ivan Mastalski pitching for Indiana***
Burt 3U (I), Frost 6-3 (II), Joey Nerat ꓘ (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0
Decker BB, Koskie F-9 (I), Hanley F-7 (II), Malamazian F-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0
Schulte F-3 (I), Mitchell F-5 (II), Risley F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0
ten Oever K (I), Ricketts BB, Fry 5-3 (II), Moore 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0
Wulf 2B, Geffre 1B, Strohmeyer F-5 (I), Burt F-8 SAC (II) (6-0)
***RHP Reagan Rivera pitching for Indiana***
Frost K (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 6 Indiana 0
Denny BB, Decker F-6 (I), Koskie F9-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Indiana 0
Nerat K (I), Schulte K (II), Mitchell 3B, Risley 5-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Indiana 0
Hanley F-8 (I), Malamazian 5-3 (II), ten Oever HR (6-1), Ricketts K (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 6 Indiana 1
Wulf E4, Geffre F-3 (I), Strohmeyer E6 (7-1), Burt 2HR (9-1), Frost 2B, Nerat 4-3 (II), Schulte 5-3 (III)
- 1
Alabama lands a commitment from No. 1 QB Elijah Haven
- 2
Elliot Cadeau opens up on NBA Draft, future at Michigan
- 3
Why does 24-team CFP have so much momentum?
- 4
Get ready for the NFL to jump on Arch Manning media hype train
- 5
Auburn lands four-star RB Myson Johnson-Cook
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
3 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 9 Indiana 1
***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***
Fry 1B, Moore HBP, Denny HBP
***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***
Decker BB, Koskie F-6 (I), Hanley 6U-3 DP (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 9 Indiana 2
***RHP Kellen English pitching for Indiana***
Mitchell F-8 (I), Risley BB, Wulf 6-3 (II), Geffre 5-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 9 Indiana 2
Malamazian 6-3 (I), ten Oever F-9 (II), Ricketts F-7 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 9 INDIANA 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Iowa
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|9
|8
|0
|Indiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Maddux Frese (7.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 4 BB), Cole Moore (0.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ganon Archer (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)
INDIANA: Brayton Thomas (3.0 INN, 5 R, 3 H, 5 K, 2 BB), Ivan Mastalski (2.2 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Reagan Rivera (2.1 INN, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Kellen English (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)