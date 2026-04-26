Play-by-play recap: Iowa 7 Indiana 4

The biggest series of the season and the Iowa Baseball team delivered emphatically. On Sunday, the Hawkeyes jumped out to a seven-run lead and held on late for a 7-4 win over Indiana to sweep the series.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 26-16 on the season and 10-11 in Big Ten play. Rick Heller’s squad will be back in action on Tuesday when they host Illinois State at Duane Banks Field. Next weekend, the Hawkeyes will host Illinois for a three-game series.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Hoosiers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Indiana 0

***RHP Jackson Yarberry pitching for Indiana***

Kooper Schulte F-4 (I), Gable Mitchell K (II), Miles Risley E6, Caleb Wulf 1B (1-0), Carter Geffre BB, Kellen Strohmeyer F-7 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 1 Indiana 0

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Hogan Denny F-8 (I), Cole Decker K (II), Caleb Koskie 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Indiana 0

Max Burt 6-3 (I), Joey Nerat K (II), Ben Swails 3B, Schulte BB, Mitchell 3B (3-0), Risley F-1 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Jake Hanley 4-3 (I), Cooper Malamazian 1B, Owen ten Oever ꓘ (II), Brayden Ricketts BB, Will Moore BB, Landen Fry F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Wulf F-9 (I), Geffre K (II), Strohmeyer K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Denny 1B, Decker ꓘ (I), Denny caught stealing (II), Koskie F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 3 Indiana 0

Burt F-9 (I), Nerat 4-3 (II), Swails HR (4-0), Schulte 1B, Mitchell 1B, Risley 2B (5-0), Wulf 3U (III)

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0

Hanley F-1 (I), Malamazian F-9 (II), ten Oever 1B, Ricketts 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Indiana 0

***RHP Gavin Seebold pitching for Indiana)

Geffre HBP, Strohmeyer 1B/SB, Geffre scores E2 and Strohmeyer scores E8 (7-0), Burt K (I), Nerat BB, Swails K (II), Schulte F-7 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 2 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 7 Indiana 0

Moore BB, Fry 1B

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Denny 5-4-3 DP (II) (7-1), Decker 4-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 7 Indiana 1

Mitchell K (I), Risley 5-3 (II), Wulf 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 7 Indiana 1

Koskie 1B, Hanley 1B, Koskie scores E9 (7-2), Malamazian 5-3 (7-3), ten Oever 1B, Cal Gates 2B (7-4), Moore HBP, Fry HBP, Denny F-4 (II), Decker 6U FC (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 7 Indiana 4

Geffre ꓘ (I), Strohmeyer BB, Burt F-7 (II), Nerat F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 7 Indiana 4

Koskie 6-3 (I), Hanley 1B, Malamazian ꓘ (II), ten Oever 1B, TJ Schuyler ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 7 Indiana 4

Swails 1B, Schulte F-9 (I), Swails caught stealing (II), Mitchell K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 7 Indiana 4

Moore 4-3 (I), Fry 6-3 (II), Denny 1B, Decker F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 7 Indiana 4

Risley 1-3 (I), Wulf BB, Mitch Wood ꓘ (II), Strohmeyer F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 7 Indiana 4

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Ayden Crouse F-6 (I), Hanley 3U (II), Malamazian F-4 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 7 INDIANA 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 1 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 7 9 1 Indiana 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 4 11 3

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Logan Runde (4.0 IN, 1 R, 4 H, 3 K, 3 BB), Jaron Bleeker (4.0 INN, 3 R, 7 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

INDIANA: Jackson Yarberry (4.0 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Gavin Seebold (5.0 INN, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 6 K, 3 BB)