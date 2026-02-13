Play-by-play recap: Kansas State 15 Iowa 6

Opening day at Goodyear Ballpark in Phoenix did not have the result that the Iowa Baseball team was hoping for. They fell behind 10-2 after four innings and were unable to rally, falling 15-6 to Kansas State.

The Hawkeyes start the season 0-1 and will be back action on Saturday night facing off against Air Force at 7:30pm CT on MLB Network. FIU transfer Logan Runde will get the start on the mound for Iowa, while the Falcons will throw freshman Josh Holst.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Wildcats…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Kansas State 0

***RHP James Guyette pitching for Kansas State***

Gable Mitchell HBP, Caleb Wulf 1-3 SAC (I), Miles Risley HBP, Bryce Phelps K (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Jaixen Frost F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Kansas State 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Robby Bolin BB, Ty Smolinski 1B, Shintaro Inoue 4-6-3 DP (II), Dee Kennedy BB/SB, AJ Evasco 1B (2-0), Grant Gallagher ꓘ (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Kansas State 2 Iowa 0

Kooper Schulte F-3 (I), Matthew Delgado F-4 (II), Jaylen Ziegler 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Kansas State 2 Iowa 0

Kyan Lodice 1B, Carlos Vasquez 1B, Bear Madliak HBP, Bolin K (I), Smolinski F-7 SAC (II) (3-0), Inoue F-7 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Kansas State 3 Iowa 0

Mitchell BB, Wulf 1B, Risley F-9 (I), Phelps K (II), Strohmeyer 2B (3-1), Frost HBP, Schulte K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Kansas State 3 Iowa 1

Kennedy 1B/SB, Evasco F-8 (I), Gallagher BB, Lodice 1B (4-1), Vasquez 5-4-3 DP (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Kansas State 4 Iowa 1

Delgado 1B, Ziegler K (I), Mitchell 1B, Wulf F-9 (II), Risley 2B (4-2), Phelps K (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Kansas State 4 Iowa 2

Madliak BB, Bolin BB, Smolinski HBP

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Inoue BB (5-2), Kennedy 4HR (9-2), Evasco 1B, Gallagher 1B, Lodice F-8 (I), Vasquez F-7 SAC (II) (10-2), Madliak K (III)

6 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Kansas State 10 Iowa 2

Strohmeyer 1B, Frost ꓘ (I), Schulte 2HR (10-4), Delgado K (II), Joey Nerat K (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Kansas State 10 Iowa 4

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Bolin K (I), Smolinski BB, Inoue 4-6-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Kansas State 10 Iowa 4

***LHP Cole Wisenbaker pitching for Kansas State***

Mitchell BB/WP, Wulf F-9 (I), Risley K (II), Mitchell scores via wild pitch (10-5), Ben Swails ꓘ (III)

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Kansas State 10 Iowa 5

Kennedy F-7 (I), Evasco 2B, Gallagher F-8 (II), Lodice 1B (11-5), Vasquez BB, Madliak 5-4 FC (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Kansas State 11 Iowa 5

Strohmeyer F-7 (I), Frost F-8 (II), Schulte 1B, Delgado 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Kansas State 11 Iowa 5

***LHP John Henry Kohorst pitching for Iowa***

Bolin BB/SB, Chandler Murray BB, Inoue BB

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Kennedy 1B (12-5), Murray out 7-5 (I), Evasco 1B, Gallagher K (II), Inoue scores via wild pitch (13-5), Lodice HBP, Cadyn Karl ꓘ (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 8 – Kansas State 13 Iowa 5

Nerat BB, Mitchell 1B, Wulf 1B (13-6)

***RHP Tazwell Butler pitching for Kansas State***

Risley F-8 (I), Wulf picked off (II), Swails F-4 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Kansas State 13 Iowa 6

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Madliak 3-1 (I), Bolin 1B, Murray 2HR (15-6), Inoue HBP, Kennedy F-4 (II), Micah Kendrick 4-3 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Kansas State 15 Iowa 6

***RHP Adan Longoria pitching for Kansas State***

Brett White ꓘ (I), Mitch Wood ꓘ (II), Kyle Alivo K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – KANSAS STATE 15 IOWA 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 0 1 1 2 1 0 1 0 6 11 0 Kansas State 2 1 1 6 0 1 2 2 – 15 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Tyler Guerin (3.0 INN, 7 R, 6 H, 2 K, 5 BB), Justin Hackett (1.0 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Jaron Bleeker (2.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K, 2 BB), John Henry Kohorst (0.0 INN, 2 R, 0 H, 3 BB), Tate Slagle (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (1.0 INN, 2 R, 2 H)

KANSAS STATE: James Guyette (5.0 INN, 4 R, 8 H, 8 K, 1 BB), Cole Wisenbaker (2.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Tazwell Butler (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H), Adan Longoria (1.0 INN, 0 R, 3 K)