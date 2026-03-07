Play-by-play recap: Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

A brutal weather day on Saturday in Iowa City, Lindenwood and Iowa combined for just 15 hits and 23 strikeouts. The Hawkeyes came out on the wrong side, going scoreless over the last five innings in what was a 4-3 loss to the Lions.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 9-5 on the season but will still have a chance to earn the series win on Sunday. Rick Heller has yet to name a starter, while it will be freshman Lucas Niemeyer on the mound for the Lions.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Lions…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Charlie Isom-McCall ꓘ (I), Will Geary 6-3 (II), Jake Radosevich ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0

***RHP Seth Benes pitching for Lindenwood***

Gable Mitchell BB/SB, Kooper Schulte ꓘ (I), Caleb Wulf F-7 (II), Kellen Strohmeyer BB/SB, Mitch Wood BB, Joey Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0

William Zareh 3-1 (I), Ethan Cantareira ꓘ (II), Filip Sarota 1B, Tanner Simpson 6U FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0

Max Burt K (I), Jaixen Frost F-9 (II), Jaylen Ziegler 1B, Mitchell F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0

Tyler Ellis K (I), Kam Edwards ꓘ (I), Isom-McCall F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0

Schulte K (I), Wulf 1B/SB, Strohmeyer K (II), Wood BB, Nerat 3B (2-0), Burt K (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0

Geary F-7 (I), Radosevich 2B, Zareh 6-3 (II), Cantareira F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0

Frost F-9 (I), Ziegler F-9 (II), Mitchell 1B/SB, Schulte 1B/SB (3-0), Wulf F-7 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 3 Lindenwood 0

Sarota F-8 (I), Simpson HR (3-1), Ellis HBP, Edwards 1B, Isom-McCall 5-4 FC (II), Ellis scores on E4 (3-2)

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Isom-McCall picked off (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 3 Lindenwood 2

***LHP Aaron Jungers pitching for Lindenwood***

Strohmeyer K (I), Wood K (II), Nerat 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 3 Lindenwood 2

Geary 1B, Radosevich BB, Zareh E3 FC (3-3), Cantareira F-8 SAC (I) (4-3), Sarota K (II), Simpson F-9 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

Burt K (I), Frost F-8 (II), Ziegler 1B/SB, Mitchell F-6 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Ellis 2B, Edwards ꓘ (I), Isom-McCall F-8 (II), Geary 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

Schulte K (I), Wulf 3-1 (II), Strohmeyer F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

Radosevich 6-3 (I), Zareh F-3 (II), Cantareira K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

Wood F-4 (I), Nerat K (II), Bryce Phelps F-9 (I)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

Sarota K (I), Simpson K (II), Ellis 1B, Edwards 1B, Isom-McCall F-7 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Lindenwood 4 Iowa 3

Frost K (I), Ziegler 1B, Mitchell K (II), Schulte 6-4 FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – LINDENWOOD 4 IOWA 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Lindenwood 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 0 Iowa 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 7 2

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Logan Runde (4.2 INN, X R, 4 H, 5 K, 0 BB), Kyle Alivo (1.1 INN, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Joe Husak (3.0 INN, 0 R, 3 H, 4 K, 0 BB)

LINDENWOOD: Seth Benes (4.0 INN, 3 R, 5 H, 6 K, 4 BB, Aaron Jungers (5.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 7 K, 0 BB)