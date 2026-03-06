Play-by-play recap: Iowa 11 Lindenwood 6
The Iowa Baseball team got their first home series of the season off to a good start, with a 11-6 win over the Lindenwood Lions on Friday afternoon. Sophomore starting pitcher Jaron Bleeker set the tone, allowing just two runs over a career-best 6.0 innings. The offense scored multiple runs in four different innings, with Kooper Schulte and Mitch Wood each slugging home runs.
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 9-4 on the season and will have a chance to clinch the series tomorrow. It will be Logan Runde on the mound for Iowa, while Lindenwood will start Indiana transfer Seth Benes.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Lions…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0
***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***
Charlie Isom-McCall 4-3 (I), Kam Edwards 4-3 (II), Jake Radosevich K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0
***RHP Josh Newell pitching for Lindenwood***
Gable Mitchell K (I), Kooper Schulte 1B, Caleb Wulf 4-6 FC (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 4-6 FC (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0
Will Geary F-7 (I), William Zareh 1B/WP, Ethan Cantareira BB, Filip Sarota ꓘ (II), Tyler Ellis K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Lindenwood 0
Mitch Wood 1B, Joey Nerat K (I), Max Burt 2B, Wood scores via wild pitch (1-0), Jaixen Frost 5-3 (II) (2-0), Jaylen Ziegler 2B, Mitchell BB, Schulte 4U FC (III)
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 3 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0
Sam Driscoll K (I), Isom-McCall F-8 (II), Edwards K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0
Wulf BB, Strohmeyer BB, Wood ꓘ (I), Nerat K (II), Burt F-5 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0
Radosevich F-9 (I), Geary F-7 (II), Zareh 1B, Zareh advances via balk, Cantareira F-6 (III)
0 runs,1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0
Frost 6-3 (I), Ziegler 6-3 (II), Mitchell 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0
Sarota K (I), Ellis 1B, Driscoll F-9 (II), Isom-McCall 1B, Edwards 3U (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 2 Lindenwood 0
Schulte HR (3-0), Wulf 1B, Strohmeyer 6U-3 DP (II), Wood BB, Nerat 4U FC (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 3 Lindenwood 0
Radosevich K (I), Geary K (II), Zareh F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 3 Lindenwood 0
Burt F-8 (I), Frost E5, Ziegler 3B (4-0), Mitchell BB
***RHP Michael Walsh pitching for Lindenwood***
Mitchell caught stealing (II), Ziegler steals home (5-0), Schulte F-7 (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 5 Lindenwood 0
Cantareira 1B, Sarota HBP
***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***
Ellis 2B (5-1), Driscoll F-4 (I), Isom-McCall 1B (5-3), Edwards F-6 (II), Radosevich F-8 (III)
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 Lindenwood 3
Wulf 2B, Strohmeyer 1B, Wood 3HR (8-3), Nerat BB, Burt 1-3 (I), Frost HBP, Ziegler 1B (9-3)
***LHP Jack Werkowitch pitching for Lindenwood***
Mitchell BB, Schulte K (II), Wulf 4-3 (III)
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 9 Lindenwood 3
Geary 3U (I), Zareh BB, Cantareira K (II), Sarota F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 9 Lindenwood 3
Strohmeyer BB, Wood BB
***RHP Tanner Paschke pitching for Lindenwood***
Nerat 1B/E9 (10-3), Burt F-9 SAC (I) (11-3), Frost BB, Ziegler 4U-3 DP (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 11 Lindenwood 3
Ellis 2B, Driscoll F-9 (I), Isom-McCall 5-3 (II), Edwards 2B (11-4), Radosevich 2HR (11-6), Geary F-7 (III)
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 11 LINDENWOOD 6
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Lindenwood
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|6
|10
|2
|Iowa
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|–
|11
|12
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Jaron Bleeker (6.0 INN, 2 R, 5 H, 8 K, 1 BB), Justin Hackett (3.0 INN, 4 R, 5 H, 1 K, 1 BB)
LINDENWOOD: Josh Newell (5.1 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 4 K, 5 BB), Michael Walsh (1.0 INN, 4 R, 4 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Jack Werkowitch (0.2 INN, X R, 0 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Tanner Paschke (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)