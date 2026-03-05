Play-by-play recap: Iowa 10 Loras College 0 (F/7)
The Iowa Baseball team was back in action on Wednesday afternoon, grabbing a 10-0 run-rule win over Loras College in seven innings. They put up multiple runs in three innings, including four runs in the second inning, three runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh to close it out.
Three Hawkeye hitters tallied multiple hits, led by Kellen Strohmeyer who finished the game with three hits. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 8-4 on the season. They’ll host the Lindenwood Lions for a three-game series at Duane Banks Field this weekend.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Duhawks…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0
***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***
Jack Carney 6-3 (I), Jackson Cullen K (II), Ryan Quinlan BB, Colin Kissane ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0
***LHP Dylan Ackermann pitching for Loras College***
Gable Mitchell F-6 (I), Kooper Schulte 1B, Caleb Wulf 6U-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0
***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***
Vince Polizzi F-5 (I), Vince McDowell 1B, Nolan Czako K (II), Alex Sandoval F-7 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0
Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Mitch Wood BB, Joey Nerat 1-3 SAC (I), Max Burt HBP, Jaixen Frost BB (1-0), Jaylen Ziegler 3-2 FC (II), Mitchell 2B (4-0), Schulte K (III)
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Lou Holtz
Legendary coach passes
- 2
Bruce Pearl
Admits to nepotism with son
- 3Hot
Sun Belt brawl
Ref punched in process
- 4
Arkansas jerseys
Razorbacks reveal sponsor
- 5Trending
Notre Dame
Pays tribute to Lou Holtz
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 3 – Iowa 4 Loras College 0
Jake Zeal ꓘ (I), Carney 3U (II), Cullen BB, Quinlan BB, Kissane BB, Polizzi 5-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 4 Loras College 0
***LHP Andrew Krause pitching for Loras College***
Wulf F-6 (I), Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Wood 2B, Nerat 2B (5-0), Burt 6-3 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0
***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***
McDowell BB, Czako F-8 (I), Sandoval K (II), Zeal K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0
Frost F-7 (I), Ziegler K (II), Mitchell 1B/E9, Schulte 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0
***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***
Carney F-8 (I), Cullen F-9 (II), Quinlan 1B, Kissane 4U FC (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0
Wulf BB, Strohmeyer 1B, Wood 3HR (8-0), Nerat F-8 (I), Burt F-9 (II), Frost K (III)
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0
***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***
Polizzi F-8 (I), McDowell ꓘ (II), Isiah Rose K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0
Bryce Phelps 2B, Mitchell F-4 (I), Schulte F-8 (II), Wulf K (III)
0 runs,1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0
***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***
Cody Sunny 5-3 (I), Liam Sullivan F-3 (II), Carney 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0
Strohmeyer 3B, Wood E9 (9-0), Brett White K (I), Burt 5-3 (II), Kyle Alivo BB, Phelps E6, Mitchell 1B (10-0)
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 10 LORAS COLLEGE 0 (F/7)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|F
|H
|E
|Loras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Iowa
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|10
|11
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Brady Ferguson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Carter Wilcox (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 3 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)
LORAS COLLEGE: Dylan Ackermann (2.0 INN, 4 R, 3 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Andrew Krause (4.2 INN, 6 R, 8 H, 4 K, 2 BB)