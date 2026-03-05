Play-by-play recap: Iowa 10 Loras College 0 (F/7)

The Iowa Baseball team was back in action on Wednesday afternoon, grabbing a 10-0 run-rule win over Loras College in seven innings. They put up multiple runs in three innings, including four runs in the second inning, three runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh to close it out.

Three Hawkeye hitters tallied multiple hits, led by Kellen Strohmeyer who finished the game with three hits. With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 8-4 on the season. They’ll host the Lindenwood Lions for a three-game series at Duane Banks Field this weekend.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Duhawks…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Jack Carney 6-3 (I), Jackson Cullen K (II), Ryan Quinlan BB, Colin Kissane ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0

***LHP Dylan Ackermann pitching for Loras College***

Gable Mitchell F-6 (I), Kooper Schulte 1B, Caleb Wulf 6U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Vince Polizzi F-5 (I), Vince McDowell 1B, Nolan Czako K (II), Alex Sandoval F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Loras College 0

Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Mitch Wood BB, Joey Nerat 1-3 SAC (I), Max Burt HBP, Jaixen Frost BB (1-0), Jaylen Ziegler 3-2 FC (II), Mitchell 2B (4-0), Schulte K (III)

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 4 Loras College 0

Jake Zeal ꓘ (I), Carney 3U (II), Cullen BB, Quinlan BB, Kissane BB, Polizzi 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 4 Loras College 0

***LHP Andrew Krause pitching for Loras College***

Wulf F-6 (I), Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Wood 2B, Nerat 2B (5-0), Burt 6-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

McDowell BB, Czako F-8 (I), Sandoval K (II), Zeal K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0

Frost F-7 (I), Ziegler K (II), Mitchell 1B/E9, Schulte 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Carney F-8 (I), Cullen F-9 (II), Quinlan 1B, Kissane 4U FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 5 Loras College 0

Wulf BB, Strohmeyer 1B, Wood 3HR (8-0), Nerat F-8 (I), Burt F-9 (II), Frost K (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Polizzi F-8 (I), McDowell ꓘ (II), Isiah Rose K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0

Bryce Phelps 2B, Mitchell F-4 (I), Schulte F-8 (II), Wulf K (III)

0 runs,1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Cody Sunny 5-3 (I), Liam Sullivan F-3 (II), Carney 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 8 Loras College 0

Strohmeyer 3B, Wood E9 (9-0), Brett White K (I), Burt 5-3 (II), Kyle Alivo BB, Phelps E6, Mitchell 1B (10-0)

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 10 LORAS COLLEGE 0 (F/7)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 F H E Loras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 Iowa 0 4 1 0 3 0 2 10 11 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Brady Ferguson (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Carter Wilcox (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 3 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB)

LORAS COLLEGE: Dylan Ackermann (2.0 INN, 4 R, 3 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Andrew Krause (4.2 INN, 6 R, 8 H, 4 K, 2 BB)