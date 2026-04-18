Play-by-play recap: Iowa 5 Maryland 2
What a day for Iowa Baseball. A critical weekend in Big Ten play and the Hawkeyes have answered the call through two days. After finishing off the series opener, Rick Heller’s squad kept the momentum going with a 5-2 win over Maryland to take the series. Maddux Frese was tremendous, allowing just one run over 7.0 innings on the mound.
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 21-15 on the season and 7-10 in Big Ten play. They’ll have a chance to sweep the Terrapins on Sunday, with a pitching matchup still to be announced.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Terrapins…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Bud Coombs ꓘ (I), Brayden Martin 1-3 (II), Jordan Crosland K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0
***RHP Logan Hastings pitching for Maryland***
Kooper Schulte F-9 (I), Gable Mitchell BB, Miles Risley HBP/SB, Caleb Wulf F-8 (II), Carter Geffre K (III)
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0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0
Ty Kaunas 4-3 (I), David Mendez F-4 (II), Rylen Stockton 1B, Paul Jones II F-8 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0
Kellen Strohmeyer 6-3 (I), Joey Nerat BB/PB, Jaixen Frost K (II), Brett White 1B (1-0), White caught stealing (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0
Nate Hawton-Henley 6-3 (I), Aden Hill F-8 (II), Coombs 1B, Coombs caught stealing (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0
Schulte 4-3 (I), Mitchell 1B, Risley K (II), Wulf E3, Geffre 5-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0
Martin 1B, Crosland ꓘ (I), Kaunas ꓘ (II), Martin caught stealing (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0
Strohmeyer F-5 (I), Nerat BB/SB, Frost 5-3 (II), White ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0
Mendez 2B, Stockton 6-3 (I), Jones II F-7 (II), Hawton-Henley BB, Hill 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0
Schulte 1B, Mitchell 1B, Risley 1B, Wulf 4-6 FC/SB (I) (2-0), Geffre 1B (4-0), Strohmeyer 6U-3 DP (III)
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 4 Maryland 0
Coombs HR (4-1), Martin 1B, Crosland F-8 (I), Kaunas K (II), Mendez F-8 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 4 Maryland 1
***RHP Cristofer Cespedes pitching for Maryland***
Nerat BB/SB/SB, Frost K (I), Kyle Alivo K (II), Schulte 2B (5-1), Mitchell F-8 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1
Stockton K (I), Jones II F-7 (II), Hawton-Henley BB, Hill F-4 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1
Risley F-9 (I), Wulf 2B, Geffre K (II), Strohmeyer F-5 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1
***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***
Coombs 6-3 (I), Martin 4-3 (II), Crosland F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1
Nerat 5-3 (I), Frost HBP, Mitch Wood BB, Ben Swails and Jaylen Ziegler advance via steal, Schulte K (II), Mitchell 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1
Kaunas HR (5-2), Mendez K (I), Franklin Pichardo Jr F-4 (II), Jones II 4-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 5 MARYLAND 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|1
|Iowa
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|–
|5
|8
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Maddux Frese (7.0 INN, 1 R, 6 H, 6 K, 2 BB), Joe Husak (2.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB)
MARYLAND: Logan Hastings (5.0 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Cristofer Cespedes (3.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 4 K, 2 BB)