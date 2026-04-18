Play-by-play recap: Iowa 5 Maryland 2

What a day for Iowa Baseball. A critical weekend in Big Ten play and the Hawkeyes have answered the call through two days. After finishing off the series opener, Rick Heller’s squad kept the momentum going with a 5-2 win over Maryland to take the series. Maddux Frese was tremendous, allowing just one run over 7.0 innings on the mound.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 21-15 on the season and 7-10 in Big Ten play. They’ll have a chance to sweep the Terrapins on Sunday, with a pitching matchup still to be announced.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Terrapins…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Bud Coombs ꓘ (I), Brayden Martin 1-3 (II), Jordan Crosland K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

***RHP Logan Hastings pitching for Maryland***

Kooper Schulte F-9 (I), Gable Mitchell BB, Miles Risley HBP/SB, Caleb Wulf F-8 (II), Carter Geffre K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

Ty Kaunas 4-3 (I), David Mendez F-4 (II), Rylen Stockton 1B, Paul Jones II F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

Kellen Strohmeyer 6-3 (I), Joey Nerat BB/PB, Jaixen Frost K (II), Brett White 1B (1-0), White caught stealing (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Nate Hawton-Henley 6-3 (I), Aden Hill F-8 (II), Coombs 1B, Coombs caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Schulte 4-3 (I), Mitchell 1B, Risley K (II), Wulf E3, Geffre 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Martin 1B, Crosland ꓘ (I), Kaunas ꓘ (II), Martin caught stealing (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Strohmeyer F-5 (I), Nerat BB/SB, Frost 5-3 (II), White ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Mendez 2B, Stockton 6-3 (I), Jones II F-7 (II), Hawton-Henley BB, Hill 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Schulte 1B, Mitchell 1B, Risley 1B, Wulf 4-6 FC/SB (I) (2-0), Geffre 1B (4-0), Strohmeyer 6U-3 DP (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 4 Maryland 0

Coombs HR (4-1), Martin 1B, Crosland F-8 (I), Kaunas K (II), Mendez F-8 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 4 Maryland 1

***RHP Cristofer Cespedes pitching for Maryland***

Nerat BB/SB/SB, Frost K (I), Kyle Alivo K (II), Schulte 2B (5-1), Mitchell F-8 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1

Stockton K (I), Jones II F-7 (II), Hawton-Henley BB, Hill F-4 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1

Risley F-9 (I), Wulf 2B, Geffre K (II), Strohmeyer F-5 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Coombs 6-3 (I), Martin 4-3 (II), Crosland F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1

Nerat 5-3 (I), Frost HBP, Mitch Wood BB, Ben Swails and Jaylen Ziegler advance via steal, Schulte K (II), Mitchell 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 5 Maryland 1

Kaunas HR (5-2), Mendez K (I), Franklin Pichardo Jr F-4 (II), Jones II 4-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 5 MARYLAND 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Maryland 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 7 1 Iowa 0 1 0 0 3 1 0 0 – 5 8 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (7.0 INN, 1 R, 6 H, 6 K, 2 BB), Joe Husak (2.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB)

MARYLAND: Logan Hastings (5.0 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Cristofer Cespedes (3.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 4 K, 2 BB)