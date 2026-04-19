Play-by-play recap: Maryland 16 Iowa 5 (F/8)

A chance for a series sweep on Sunday, the Iowa Baseball team trailed just 5-4 going into the top of the seventh. That’s when the wheels fell off. Maryland put up seven runs in the inning and rolled to an 16-5 run-rule win over the Hawkeyes in eight innings.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 21-16 and 7-11 in Big Ten play. They’ll be back in action for a double midweek, facing Western Illinois (Tuesday) and Illinois-Chicago (Wednesday) this week at Duane Banks Field.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Terrapins…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Jordan Crosland F-8 (I), Brayden Martin 4-3 (II), Ryan Costello BB, Ty Kaunas 4U FC (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

***RHP Brayden Ryan pitching for Maryland***

Kooper Schulte 5-3 (I), Gable Mitchell 1B, Miles Risley 5-3 (II), Caleb Wulf BB, Carter Geffre 1B/SB (1-0), Kellen Strohmeyer ꓘ (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Paul Jones II BB/WP, David Mendez F-6 (I), Devin Russell K (II), Nate Hawton-Henley F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Joey Nerat K (I), Kyle Alivo 6-3 (II), Ben Swails 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Aden Hill K (I), Crosland 1B/SB, Martin BB, Costello F-9 (II), Kaunas F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Schulte 6-3 (I), Mitchell 2B, Risley F-8 (II), Wulf 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 1 Maryland 0

Jones II ꓘ (I), Mendez 3B, Russell K (II), Hawton-Henley 1B (1-1), Hill 4-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 1 Maryland 1

Geffre F-8 (I), Strohmeyer 6-3 (II), Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 1 Maryland 1

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Crosland HBP, Martin 1B, Costello F-3 (I), Kaunas BB, Jones II 1B/WP (3-1)

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Mendez 2B/WP (5-1), Russell 6-3 (II), Hawton-Henley F-8 (III)

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Maryland 5 Iowa 1

Alivo 5-3 (I), Swails 2B, Schulte BB, Mitchell 1B (5-2), Mitchell and Schulte advance E7, Risley 2B (5-4), Wulf F-5 (II), Geffre F-8 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Maryland 5 Iowa 4

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Hill K (I), Crosland ꓘ (II), Martin 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Maryland 5 Iowa 4

***RHP Lance Williams pitching for Maryland***

Strohmeyer 6-3 (I), Nerat BB, Mitch Wood 1B, Swails BB, Schulte K (II), Mitchell 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 7 – Maryland 5 Iowa 4

Costello 1B, Kaunas 1B/PB, Jones II 1B/PB, Costello scores via passed ball (6-4), Mendez 1B (7-4), Russell 1B (8-4)

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Hawton-Henley 2-3 SAC (I), Michael Iannazzo BB, Mendez scores E1 (9-4), Crosland F-9 SAC (II) (10-4), Martin E4 (11-4)

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Costello BB, Kaunas BB

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

Jones II BB (12-4), Mendez K (III)

7 runs, 5 hits, 2 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Maryland 12 Iowa 4

Risley 1B/WP, Wulf 1B (12-5), Geffre 4U-3 DP (II), Strohmeyer K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Maryland 12 Iowa 5

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Russell HBP, Hawton-Henley BB

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Collin Gibbs 1B, Crosland F-9 SAC (I) (13-5), Martin F-7 SAC (II) (14-5), Costello 2B (15-5), Kaunas 3B (16-5), Kaunas out 7-4-2 (III)

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Maryland 16 Iowa 5

Nerat ꓘ (I), Wood F-7 (II), Swails 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – MARYLAND 16 IOWA 5 (F/8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 F H E Maryland 0 0 0 1 4 0 7 4 16 15 1 Iowa 1 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 5 9 2

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Logan Runde (4.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Beau Leisure (0.1 INN, 4 R, 2 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Cole Moore (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Jaron Bleeker (1.0 INN, 5 R, 5 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (0.2 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Nick Terhaar (0.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Tate Slagle (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Ganon Archer (0.0 INN, 2 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Justin Hackett (1.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 0 K 0 BB)

MARYLAND: Brayden Ryan (5.0 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 6 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Lance Williams (3.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB)