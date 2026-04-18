Play-by-play recap: Iowa 14 Maryland 4 (F/8)
A game that over 26 hours to complete got done early. After a 23-hour delay, the Iowa Baseball team ran away from Maryland, rolling to a 14-4 run-rule win over the Terps in eight innings. The Hawkeyes put up seven runs in the seventh and one run in the eighth to end the game an inning early.
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 20-15 on the season and 6-10 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to take the series in game two of the day coming in 40 minutes. It will be Maddux Frese on the mound for Iowa, while the Terps will go with Logan Hastings for the start.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Terrapins…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0
***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***
Jordan Crosland 5-3 (I), Brayden Martin 1-3 (I), Ty Kaunas BB, Paul Jones II HBP, Rylen Stockton HBP, David Mendez 1B (2-0), Nate Hawton-Henley 1B, Devin Russell 6-4 FC (III)
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0
***RHP Evan Smith pitching for Maryland***
Kooper Schulte F-7 (I), Gable Mitchell K (II), Miles Risley K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0
Colin Gibbs 5-3 (I), Crosland HBP, Martin 6-4 FC (II), Kaunas BB, Jones II F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0
Caleb Wulf 1B, Carter Geffre F-9 (I), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Kyle Alivo F-8 (II), Joey Nerat 4-3 (III)
- 1New
Skydiver crashes into scoreboard at Virginia Tech spring game
- 2
Duke transfer forward Nikolas Khamenia commits to UConn
- 3
Daymion Sanford carted off at Texas A&M spring game
- 4
Isaiah Denis announces return to UNC
- 5
What to watch across a packed spring game Saturday
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 3 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0
Stockton 5-3 (I), Mendez ꓘ (II), Hawton-Henley 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0
Jaixen Frost HBP, Schulte 4-6 FC (I), Mitchell 2HR (2-2), Risley 1B/SB, Wulf 1B, Geffre 3HR (5-2), Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Alivo BB, Nerat 2B (6-2), Frost F-9 (III)
6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 6 Maryland 2
Russell F-6 (I), Gibbs 6-3 (II), Crosland 1B, Martin BB, Kaunas 2B (6-3)
***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***
Jones II F-9 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 6 Maryland 3
Schulte F-9 (I), Mitchell 1-3 (II), Risley BB/SB, Wulf 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 6 Maryland 3
Stockton 6-3 (I), Mendez 5-3 (II), Hawton-Henley HR (6-4), Russell F-5 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4
Geffre F-9 (I), Strohmeyer 1B/SB, Alivo ꓘ (II), Nerat K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4
Gibbs K (I), Crosland 1U (II), Martin BB
***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***
Kaunas K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4
***RHP Andrew Koshy pitching for Maryland***
Frost HBP, Schulte F-8 (I), Mitchell BB
***RHP Ryan Bailey pitching for Maryland***
Risley K (II), Wulf BB, Geffre K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4
Jones III K (I), Stockton 3U (II), Mendez 1B, Hawton-Henley 4U FC (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4
Strohmeyer 2B, Alivo 2B (7-4), Nerat E1/WP (8-4)
***RHP James Gladden pitching for Maryland***
Frost ꓘ (I), Nerat scores via wild pitch (9-4), Schulte BB/SB, Mitchell BB, Risley BB
***RHP Peyton Mamula pitching for Maryland***
Wulf 1B (10-4), Geffre ꓘ (II), Strohmeyer 3B (13-4), Alivo F-4 (III)
7 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 13 Maryland 4
Russell 5-3 (I), Bud Coombs BB, Crosland F-9 (II), Martin 1B, Kaunas ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 13 Maryland 4
Nerat 2B, Frost 1B (14-4)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 14 MARYLAND 4 (F/8)
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|F
|H
|E
|Maryland
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Iowa
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1
|14
|14
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Tyler Guerin (3.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Beau Leisure (2.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Kyle Alivo (2.1 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB)
MARYLAND: Evan Smith (5.0 INN, 6 R, 7 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Andrew Koshy (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ryan Bailey (0.2 INN, 3 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB), James Gladden (0.1 INN, 3 R, 0 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Peyton Mamula (0.2 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 1 K, 0 BB)