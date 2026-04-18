Play-by-play recap: Iowa 14 Maryland 4 (F/8)

A game that over 26 hours to complete got done early. After a 23-hour delay, the Iowa Baseball team ran away from Maryland, rolling to a 14-4 run-rule win over the Terps in eight innings. The Hawkeyes put up seven runs in the seventh and one run in the eighth to end the game an inning early.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 20-15 on the season and 6-10 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to take the series in game two of the day coming in 40 minutes. It will be Maddux Frese on the mound for Iowa, while the Terps will go with Logan Hastings for the start.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Terrapins…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Maryland 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Jordan Crosland 5-3 (I), Brayden Martin 1-3 (I), Ty Kaunas BB, Paul Jones II HBP, Rylen Stockton HBP, David Mendez 1B (2-0), Nate Hawton-Henley 1B, Devin Russell 6-4 FC (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0

***RHP Evan Smith pitching for Maryland***

Kooper Schulte F-7 (I), Gable Mitchell K (II), Miles Risley K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0

Colin Gibbs 5-3 (I), Crosland HBP, Martin 6-4 FC (II), Kaunas BB, Jones II F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0

Caleb Wulf 1B, Carter Geffre F-9 (I), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Kyle Alivo F-8 (II), Joey Nerat 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0

Stockton 5-3 (I), Mendez ꓘ (II), Hawton-Henley 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Maryland 2 Iowa 0

Jaixen Frost HBP, Schulte 4-6 FC (I), Mitchell 2HR (2-2), Risley 1B/SB, Wulf 1B, Geffre 3HR (5-2), Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Alivo BB, Nerat 2B (6-2), Frost F-9 (III)

6 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 6 Maryland 2

Russell F-6 (I), Gibbs 6-3 (II), Crosland 1B, Martin BB, Kaunas 2B (6-3)

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Jones II F-9 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 6 Maryland 3

Schulte F-9 (I), Mitchell 1-3 (II), Risley BB/SB, Wulf 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 6 Maryland 3

Stockton 6-3 (I), Mendez 5-3 (II), Hawton-Henley HR (6-4), Russell F-5 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4

Geffre F-9 (I), Strohmeyer 1B/SB, Alivo ꓘ (II), Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4

Gibbs K (I), Crosland 1U (II), Martin BB

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Kaunas K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4

***RHP Andrew Koshy pitching for Maryland***

Frost HBP, Schulte F-8 (I), Mitchell BB

***RHP Ryan Bailey pitching for Maryland***

Risley K (II), Wulf BB, Geffre K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4

Jones III K (I), Stockton 3U (II), Mendez 1B, Hawton-Henley 4U FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Maryland 4

Strohmeyer 2B, Alivo 2B (7-4), Nerat E1/WP (8-4)

***RHP James Gladden pitching for Maryland***

Frost ꓘ (I), Nerat scores via wild pitch (9-4), Schulte BB/SB, Mitchell BB, Risley BB

***RHP Peyton Mamula pitching for Maryland***

Wulf 1B (10-4), Geffre ꓘ (II), Strohmeyer 3B (13-4), Alivo F-4 (III)

7 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 13 Maryland 4

Russell 5-3 (I), Bud Coombs BB, Crosland F-9 (II), Martin 1B, Kaunas ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 13 Maryland 4

Nerat 2B, Frost 1B (14-4)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 14 MARYLAND 4 (F/8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 F H E Maryland 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 7 2 Iowa 0 0 6 0 0 0 7 1 14 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Tyler Guerin (3.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Beau Leisure (2.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Kyle Alivo (2.1 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB)

MARYLAND: Evan Smith (5.0 INN, 6 R, 7 H, 4 K, 3 BB), Andrew Koshy (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ryan Bailey (0.2 INN, 3 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB), James Gladden (0.1 INN, 3 R, 0 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Peyton Mamula (0.2 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 1 K, 0 BB)