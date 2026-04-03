Play-by-play recap: Minnesota 9 Iowa 4

A rough stretch for the Iowa Baseball team continues. Another chilly and cloudy day at Duane Banks Field, the visiting Minnesota Golden Gophers scored three runs in the top of the first and in each of the first four innings en route to a 9-4 win in the series opener.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 16-12 on the season and 3-7 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to even the series on Saturday, with a to be announced starter on the mound, while it will be Texas A&M transfer Isaac Morton for the Gophers.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Golden Gophers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Minnesota 0

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Jack Spanier BB, Easton Richter ꓘ (I), Weber Neels 1B, Balk advances runners, Davis Hamilton 2B (2-0), Michael Lippe 1B, Charlie Sutherland 5-3 (II) (3-0), Jameson Martin BB, Ty Allen F-9 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Minnesota 3 Iowa 0

***RHP Cole Selvig pitching for Minnesota***

Gable Mitchell HR (3-1), Caleb Wulf 4-3 (I), Miles Risley K (II), Joey Nerat K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Minnesota 3 Iowa 1

Jack Bello HR (4-1), Spanier F-4 (I), Richter F-7 (II), Neels F-9 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Minnesota 4 Iowa 1

Carter Geffre K (I), Kooper Schulte 1B, Kellen Strohmeyer 6-3 (II), Jaixen Frost K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Minnesota 4 Iowa 1

Hamilton 2B

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Lippe BB, Sutherland 1-3 SAC (I), Martin 3-1 (II) (5-1), Allen BB, Bello F-9 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Minnesota 5 Iowa 1

Jaylen Ziegler 4-3 (I), Mitchell F-9 (II), Wulf 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Minnesota 5 Iowa 1

Spanier BB, Richter 2B, Neels 4-3 (I) (6-1), Hamilton K (II), Lippe BB, Sutherland K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Minnesota 6 Iowa 1

Risley K (I), Nerat 1B, Geffre 5-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Minnesota 6 Iowa 1

Martin K (I), Allen F-9 (II), Bello F-1 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Minnesota 6 Iowa 1

Schulte HR (6-2), Strohmeyer 6-3 (I), Frost K (II), Ziegler F-7 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Minnesota 6 Iowa 2

Spanier K (I), Richter 3B, Neels 2B (7-2)

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Hamilton 4-3 (II), Lippe K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Minnesota 7 Iowa 2

Mitchell 6-3 (I), Wulf F-8 (II), Risley 1B, Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Minnesota 7 Iowa 2

Sutherland F-5 (I), Martin ꓘ (II), Allen BB/SB/E2, Bello ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Minnesota 7 Iowa 2

Geffre 1B, Schulte 2-3 SAC (I), Strohmeyer E6, Matthew Delgado HBP, Ziegler K (II), Mitchell 2B (7-4), Wulf 4-3 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

T0P 8 – Minnesota 7 Iowa 4

Spanier BB, Richter BB

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Neels BB, Hamilton HBP (8-4), Lippe 3-2 FC (I), Sutherland F-8 SAC (II) (9-4), Martin 5-3 (III)

2 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Minnesota 9 Iowa 4

***RHP Joe Sperry pitching for Minnesota***

Risley F-5 (I), Nerat 6-3 (II), Geffre 1B, Schulte F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Minnesota 9 Iowa 4

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Allen K (I), Bello ꓘ (II), Spanier 2B, Richter 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Minnesota 9 Iowa 4

Strohmeyer 1B, Ben Swails 4-6 FC (I), Kyle Alivo K (II), Mitchell F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – MINNESOTA 9 IOWA 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Minnesota 3 1 1 1 0 1 0 2 0 9 10 1 Iowa 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 4 9 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Jaron Bleeker (2.0 INN, 5 R, 5 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Tyler Guerin (3.1 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 4 K, 4 BB), Justin Hackett (1.2 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 3 K, 3 BB), Joe Husak (1.0 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

MINNESOTA: Cole Selvig (7.0 INN, 4 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 0 BB), Joe Sperry (2.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB)