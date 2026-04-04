Play-by-play recap: Iowa 3 Minnesota 2

It took one pitch in the bottom of the ninth. Carter Geffre delivered a walkoff solo home run to send the Hawkeyes home winners. A 3-2 win over Minnesota evens the series and will set up the rubber match on Sunday.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 17-12 on the season and 4-7 in Big Ten play. They’ll try to take the series on Sunday, with Logan Runde as the likely starter and he’d go up against St Thomas transfer Marcus Kruzan for the Gophers.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Golden Gophers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Minnesota 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Jack Spanier F-7 (I), Easton Richter F-7 (II), Weber Neels F-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Minnesota 0

***RHP Isaac Morton pitching for Minnesota***

Gable Mitchell 3U (I), Caleb Wulf 3U (II), Miles Risley 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Minnesota 0

Davis Hamilton HR (1-0), Michael Lippe F-7 (I), Charlie Sutherland F-9 (II), Jameson Martin 6-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Minnesota 1 Iowa 0

Joey Nerat 6-3 (I), Carter Geffre E1, Kooper Schulte 4-3 (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Minnesota 1 Iowa 0

Jack Mosh F-7 (I), Jack Bello 5-3 (II), Spanier E5, Richter K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Minnesota 1 Iowa 0

Mitch Wood 1B, Ben Swails K (I), Mitchell 4U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Minnesota 1 Iowa 0

Neels F-5 (I), Hamilton 3-1 (II), Lippe K, Lippe reaches via dropped third strike, Sutherland F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Minnesota 1 Iowa 0

Wulf F-7 (I), Risley BB, Nerat 1B/SB, Geffre F-9 SAC (II) (1-1), Schulte K (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 1 Minnesota 1

Martin K (I), Mosh F-7 (II), Bello BB, Spanier BB, Richter F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 1 Minnesota 1

Strohmeyer 4-3 (I), Wood F-8 (II), Swails 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 1 Minnesota 1

Neels 1B, Hamilton F-2 (I), Lippe ꓘ (II), Sutherland 1B, Neels scores via wild pitch (2-1), Martin 5-3 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Minnesota 2 Iowa 1

Mitchell E1, Wulf 1B (2-2), Risley 2-3 SAC (I)

***RHP Brandon Jaenke pitching for Minnesota***

Nerat BB, Geffre F-3U DP (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 2

Mosh 1B, Sam Hunt 5-3 SAC (I)

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Spanier 6-3 (II), Richter 3-1 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 2

Schulte 1B, Strohmeyer K (I), Wood 1B, Matthew Delgado ꓘ (II)

***LHP Will Whelan pitching for Minnesota***

Mitchell F-9 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 2

Neels HBP, Hamilton ꓘ (I), Lippe BB, Sutherland 1B, Martin 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 2

Wulf HBP, Wulf caught stealing (I), Risley K (II), Nerat 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 2

Brayden Hellum F-8 (I), Hunt F-6 (II), Spanier K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 2

***RHP Luke Ryerse pitching for Minnesota***

Geffre HR (3-2)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 3 MINNESOTA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Minnesota 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Iowa 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 3 6 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (6.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Kyle Alivo (2.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB)

MINNESOTA: Isaac Morton (5.1 INN, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Brandon Jaenke (1.1 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Will Whelan (1.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Luke Ryerse (0.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB)