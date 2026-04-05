Play-by-play recap: Iowa 5 Minnesota 4
Needing some answers from their pitching staff after dropping the series opener on Friday, they answered on consecutive days to win the series over Minnesota. In the series finale, Iowa starter Logan Runde was tremendous, setting the tone on the mound for a 5-4 win over the Gophers.
With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 18-12 on the season and 5-7 in Big Ten play. Their midweek matchup set for Tuesday at Milwaukee has been postponed, but keep an eye out for a potential home game added for Wednesday afternoon.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Golden Gophers…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Minnesota 0
***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***
Jack Spanier 6-3 (I), Easton Richter K (II), Weber Neels BB, Davis Hamilton 2B, Charlie Sutherland 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Minnesota 0
***RHP Marcus Kruzan pitching for Minnesota***
Gable Mitchell 2B/WP, Caleb Wulf 1B (1-0), Miles Risley F-7 (I), Joey Nerat F-6 (II), Carter Geffre HBP, Kooper Schulte 1B (2-0), Mitch Wood K (III)
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2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 0
Ty Allen ꓘ (I), Jack Mosh 6-3 (II), Jackson Akin F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 0
Brett White BB, Jaixen Frost 1-3 SAC (I), Mitchell F-8 (II), Wulf F-5 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 3 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 0
Jack Bello 1B, Spanier ꓘ (I), Richter 6U-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 0
Risley 1B/SB, Nerat K (I), Geffre 5-3 (II), Schulte 5-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 0
Neels F-7 (I), Hamilton ꓘ (II), Sutherland F-5 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 2 Minnesota 0
Wood K (I), White BB/SB, Frost BB, Mitchell HBP, Wulf F-8 SAC (II) (3-0), Risley BB
***RHP Tyler Hemmesch pitching for Minnesota***
Nerat ꓘ (III)
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 3 Minnesota 0
Allen F-9 (I), Mosh 3U (II), Akin 5-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 3 Minnesota 0
Geffre K (I), Schulte ꓘ (II), Wood K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 3 Minnesota 0
Bello 4-3 (I), Spanier 5-3 (II), Richter HR (3-1), Neels 5-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 3 Minnesota 1
White ꓘ (I), Frost K (II), Mitchell K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 3 Minnesota 1
Hamilton 1B/WP, Sutherland F-8 (I), Michael Lippe F-8 (II), Jameson Martin K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 3 Minnesota 1
Wulf HBP/PB, Risley BB
***RHP Ben Gregory pitching for Minnesota***
Nerat 1B/SB (4-1), Risley steals home (5-1), Geffre F-8 (I), Schulte 4-3 (II), Kellen Strohmeyer ꓘ (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 5 Minnesota 1
***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***
Akin 4-3 (I), Bello ꓘ (II), Spanier 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 5 Minnesota 1
White HBP, Frost K (I), Mitchell 1B/SB, Wulf F-3 (II), Risley 3U (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 5 Minnesota 1
Richter 3-1 (I), Neels 1B, Hamilton 1B, Sutherland 3HR (5-4), Lippe BB
***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***
Brayden Hellum ꓘ (II), Lippe caught stealing (III)
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 5 MINNESOTA 4
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|0
|Iowa
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|–
|5
|6
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Logan Runde (7.0 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 5 K, 1 BB), Joe Husak (1.1 INN, 3 R, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Beau Leisure (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB)
MINNESOTA: Marcus Kruzan (3.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 3 K, 4 BB), Tyler Hemmesch (2.1 INN, 2 R, 0 H, 7 K, 1 BB), Ben Gregory (2.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 2 K, 0 BB)