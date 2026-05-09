Play-by-play recap: #25 Nebraska 15 Iowa 11
One of the wildest games of the season, the Iowa Baseball team erased a 7-0 deficit to take a late lead, but were unable to hold on. The Hawkeyes plated four in the 7th and five in the 8th, but the rally was all for not. Nebraska answered with a seven-run eighth and held on for a 15-11 win.
With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 29-20 on the season and 12-14 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to avoid a sweep on Sunday, with Logan Runde as the expected starter, while it will be Gavin Blachowicz for the Huskers.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Cornhuskers…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 #25 Nebraska 0
***RHP Ty Horn pitching for Nebraska***
Kooper Schulte F-9 (I), Gable Mitchell K (II), Miles Risley F-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 #25 Nebraska 0
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Mac Moyer BB/WP, Moyer out 2-5 (I), Jeter Worthley F-4 (II), Dylan Carey K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 #25 Nebraska 0
Caleb Wulf F-7 (I), Max Burt E6, Jaixen Frost F-4 (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 #25 Nebraska 0
Case Sanderson 2B, Sanderson advances via balk, Drew Grego 1B (1-0), Will Jesske F-7 (I), Josh Overbeek 1B, Jett Buck F-8 (II), Rhett Stokes HBP, Mac Moyer 3U (III)
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
TOP 3 – #25 Nebraska 1 Iowa 0
Ben Swails 1B/SB, Brett White K (I), Schulte 1B, Schulte picked off (II), Mitchell F-8 (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – #25 Nebraska 1 Iowa 0
Worthley 1B, Carey 1B, Sanderson BB, Grego F-9 (I), Jesske 4HR (5-0), Overbeek F-8 (II), Buck BB, Stokes F-9 (III)
- 1
Five-star CB Donte Wright flips from Georgia to Miami
- 2New
Washington transfer Franck Kepnang signs with Kentucky
- 3
Four-star, 7-foot-1 center Favour Ibe commits to Virginia
- 4
Top 10 highest paid coaches in college football in 2026
- 5
Is the SEC grind behind the Big Ten's rise in college football?
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – #25 Nebraska 5 Iowa 0
Risley F-9 (I), Wulf 4-3 (II), Burt K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – #25 Nebraska 5 Iowa 0
***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***
Moyer HBP, Worthley 3B (6-0), Worthley scores via wild pitch (7-0), Carey 1-3 (I), Sanderson K (II), Grego F-8 (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 5 – #25 Nebraska 7 Iowa 0
Frost HR (7-1), Strohmeyer ꓘ (I), Swails K (II), White 4-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – #25 Nebraska 7 Iowa 1
Jesske BB, Overbeek ꓘ (I), Buck BB
***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***
Stokes F-8 (II), Moyer F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 6 – #25 Nebraska 7 Iowa 1
Schulte K (I), Mitchell 4-3 (II), Risley HR (7-2), Wulf 6-3 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – #25 Nebraska 7 Iowa 2
Worthley F-8 (I), Carey 1B, Sanderson 6U-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – #25 Nebraska 7 Iowa 2
***RHP Cooper Katskee pitching for Nebraska***
Matthew Delgado 1B, Frost HBP, Strohmeyer K (I), Swails BB, Mitch Wood 1B (7-4)
***LHP Jalen Worthley pitching for Nebraska***
Schulte F-8 (II), Mitchell 1B (7-5)
***RHP J’Shawn Unger pitching for Nebraska***
Risley HBP, Jaylen Ziegler scores via passed ball (7-6), Wulf F-9 (III)
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – #25 Nebraska 7 Iowa 6
***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***
Grego 1B, Jesske 1B
***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***
Overbeek 2-3 (I), Buck F-9 SAC (II) (8-6), Stokes F-6 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 8 – #25 Nebraska 8 Iowa 6
Delgado 5-3 (I), Frost BB, Joey Nerat 1-3 (II), Swails 2HR (8-8), Ziegler HBP, Schulte 1B (9-8), Mitchell 1B, Risley 2B (10-8)
***LHP Colin Nowaczyk pitching for Nebraska***
Wulf 1B (11-8), Delgado 1-2 FC (III)
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 11 #25 Nebraska 8
Moyer 1B, Trey Fikes 1B, Carey 3HR (11-11), Sanderson HBP, Grego 5-3 SAC (I)
***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***
Max Buettenback 1B/WP (12-11), Overbeek 2-3 (II), Buck BB, Stokes HBP, Moyer 1B (13-11)
***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***
Fikes 1B (15-11), Carey HBP, Sanderson F-5 (III)
7 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base
TOP 9 – #25 Nebraska 15 Iowa 11
***RHP Tucker Timmerman pitching for Nebraska***
Frost 5-3 (I), Nerat 1B, Swails 4-6 FC (II), Ziegler K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
FINAL SCORE – #25 NEBRASKA 15 IOWA 11
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|11
|13
|0
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|–
|15
|16
|1
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Maddux Frese (3.0 INN, 5 R, 6 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Brady Ferguson (1.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Justin Hackett (1.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Ganon Archer (0.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Joe Husak (1.1 INN, 4 R, 3 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Kyle Alivo (0.1 IN, 3 R, 2 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (0.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB)
NEBRASKA: Ty Horn (6.0 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 6 K, 0 BB), Cooper Katskee (0.1 INN, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Jalen Worthley (0.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), J’Shawn Unger (1.0 INN, 5 R, 4 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Colin Nowaczyk (0.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Tucker Timmerman (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 0 BB)