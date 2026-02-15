Play-by-play recap: Iowa 21 Northeastern 13
It was an offensive explosion for the Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon. They took advantage of free bases and tallied 16 hits en route to a 21-13 win over Northeastern at Salt River Fields. Iowa fell behind 6-1 but put up eight runs in the third inning and six runs in the fourth to blow it wide open.
The Hawkeyes end the opening weekend with a 2-1 record and will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon for their home opener at Duane Banks Field against DIII UW-Platteville. First pitch is set for 3:00pm CT on BTN+.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Huskies…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Northeastern 0
***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***
Carmelo Musacchia 2B/SB, Ryan Gerety BB/SB, Harrison Feinberg 1B/SB (1-0), Carter Bentley 1B/SB (2-0), Ian Oehlschlaeger BB
***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***
Eric Cha 1B (4-0), Oehlschlaeger picked off (I), Will Fosberg HBP, Chris Walsh ꓘ (II), Charlie Criscola 4-6 FC (III)
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Northeastern 4 Iowa 0
***RHP Andrew Rogovic pitching for Northeastern***
Gable Mitchell 4-3 (I), Caleb Wulf F-9 (II), Miles Risley 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 2 – Northeastern 4 Iowa 0
Musacchia 2B, Gerety F-7 (I), Feinberg F-8 SAC (II), Bentley F-4 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Northeastern 5 Iowa 0
Joey Nerat 1B, Kooper Schulte ꓘ, Kellen Strohmeyer BB, Tyler Guerin F-7 (II), Max Burt 1B (5-1), Ben Swails K (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 3 – Northeastern 5 Iowa 1
Oehlschlaeger F-3 (I), Cha K (II), Fosberg HR (6-1), Walsh ꓘ (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Northeastern 6 Iowa 1
Mitchell 1B, Wulf HBP, Risley 1B, Nerat 1B (6-2), Schulte HBP (6-3)
***LHP David McSweeney pitching for Northeastern***
Strohmeyer 5-2 FC (I), Bryce Phelps HBP (6-4), Burt 1B (6-6), Swails F-9 (II), Mitchell 1B/E8 (8-6), Burt scores via E8, Wulf 1B (9-6), Risley HBP, Nerat K (III)
8 runs, 6 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base
TOP 4 – Iowa 9 Northeastern 6
***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***
Criscola 1B/SB, Musacchia F-7 (I), Gerety ꓘ (II), Feinberg 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 9 Northeastern 6
Schulte 1B, Strohmeyer 2B/E7 (10-6)
***RHP Cooper Maher pitching for Northeastern***
Strohmeyer scores via wild pitch (11-6), Phelps 2-3 (I), Burt BB, Swails HBP, Mitchell BB, Wulf 1B (13-6), Mitchell steals home (14-6), Risley BB/WP, Nerat 1B (15-6)
***RHP Carson Walsh pitching for Northeastern***
Schulte K (II), Strohmeyer 3U (III)
6 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base
TOP 5 – Iowa 15 Northeastern 6
Bentley HBP/E1, Oehlschlaeger K (I), Cha 3U (II), Fosberg 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 15 Northeastern 6
Phelps HBP, Burt 1B, Swails 1B (16-6), Mitchell F-8 SAC (I) (17-6)
***RHP Andrew Basel pitching for Northeastern***
Wulf 4-6 FC (II), Risley BB, Nerat F-7 (III)
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 6 – Iowa 17 Northeastern 6
Henry DiGiorgio BB, Criscola 1B, Musacchia 1B (17-7)
***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***
Gerety BB, Feinberg 1B (17-8), Bentley BB (17-9), Anthony Ruggiero K (I), Cha HBP/WP (17-10)
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Cooper Taratino 1B/WP (17-12), DiGiorgio F-5 (II), Criscola 4-3 (III)
6 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 17 Northeastern 12
***LHP Max Marchetti pitching for Northeastern***
Schulte HBP/WP/WP, Strohmeyer BB/WP, Bryce Phelps F-4 (I)
***RHP Jack Cropper pitching for Northeastern***
Schulte scores via wild pitch (18-12), Burt BB/WP/WP, Strohmeyer scores via wild pitch (19-12), Swails K (II), Burt scores via wild pitch (20-12), Mitchell BB, Wulf F-9 (III)
3 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 7 – Iowa 20 Northeastern 12
Musacchia 2B, Gerety 4-3 (I), Feinberg 6-3 (20-13), Bentley BB, Ruggiero F-8 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 20 Northeastern 13
***RHP Tom Mahoney pitching for Northeastern***
Risley 1B/WP, Nerat K (I), Schulte F-8 (II), Strohmeyer 1B (21-13), Mitch Wood 6-3 (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 8 – Iowa 21 Northeastern 13
Cha K (I), Tarantino F-3 (II), DiGiorgio 1B, Criscola F-7 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 21 Northeastern 13
***RHP Angel Cruz pitching for Northeastern***
Burt 6-3 (I), Jaixen Frost 5-3 (II), Mitchell F-9 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 9 – Iowa 21 Northeastern 13
Musacchia 2-3 (I), Gerety K (II), Feinberg ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
FINAL SCORE – IOWA 21 NORTHEASTERN 13
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Carter Wilcox (0.0 INN, 4 R, 3 H, 2 BB), Joe Husak (3.0 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Brady Ferguson (2.0 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Beau Leisure (0.1 INN, 3 R, 1 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Maddux Frese (3.2 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 1 BB)
NORTHEASTERN: Andrew Rogovic (2.0 INN, 6 R, 5 H, 2 K, 1 BB), David McSweeney (1.0 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Cooper Maher (0.1 INN, 4 R, 2 H, 3 BB), Carson Walsh (1.0 INN, 2 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Andrew Basel (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 BB), Max Marchetti (0.1 INN, 2 R, 0 H, 1 BB), Jack Cropper (0.2 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Tom Mahoney (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K), Angel Cruz (1.0 INN 0 R, 0 H)