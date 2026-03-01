Play-by-play recap: Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
The Iowa Baseball team fell behind early against 19th-ranked Oregon State on Sunday afternoon but got some impressive pitching from reliever Maddux Frese to keep them in the game. They chipped away with a run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth but couldn’t break through over the final four innings, falling to the Beavers 4-3.
With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 7-3 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday for a midweek matchup with Loras College at Duane Banks Field.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Beavers…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Oregon State 0
***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***
Jacob Galloway 3U (I), Easton Talt F-7 (II), Cooper Vance F-7 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Oregon State 0
***RHP Eric Segura pitching for Oregon State***
Gable Mitchell 1B, Caleb Wulf 1B, Wulf picked off (I), Kooper Schulte BB, Kellen Strohmeyer ꓘ (II), Joey Nerat 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Oregon State 0
Bryce Hubbard BB, AJ Singer F-4 (I), Adam Haight 2HR (2-0), Josh Proctor BB, Ethan Porter BB
***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***
Tyler Inge F-4 (II), Galloway K (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Oregon State 2 Iowa 0
Kyle Alivo K (I), Max Burt K (II), Jaixen Frost 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 3 – Oregon State 2 Iowa 0
Talt K (I), Vance BB, Hubbard 1B, Singer 3U SAC (II) (3-0), Haight 1B, Proctor ꓘ (III)
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – Oregon State 3 Iowa 0
Jaylen Ziegler 2-3 (I), Mitchell 2B, Wulf 1B, Schulte 4-6-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 4 – Oregon State 3 Iowa 0
Porter BB/WP, Inge F-6 (I), Galloway 1-3 SAC (II), Talt 3B (4-0)
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Vance F-7 (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 0
Strohmeyer 2B/WP, Strohmeyer scores via wild pitch (4-1), Nerat BB, Alivo F-8 (I), Burt 5-4 FC (II), Frost HBP, Ziegler ꓘ (III)
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 5 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 1
Hubbard 1B/WP, Singer F-8 (I), Haight F-4 (II), Proctor 1B, Proctor out 9-3-6 (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 1
***RHP Zach Kmatz pitching for Oregon State***
Mitchell 1B, Wulf 1B, Schulte F-8 SAC (I) (4-2), Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Nerat 1B (4-3), Alivo K (III)
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 6 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Porter 5-3 (I) Inge K (II), Galloway 2B, Talt 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Burt 1B, Frost 3U SAC (I), Bryce Phelps BB
***RHP Isaac Yeager pitching for Oregon State***
Mitchell 4-3 (II), Wulf IBB, Schulte 6-4 FC (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base
TOP 7 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Vance F-7 (I), Hubbard F-8 (II), Singer F-9 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Strohmeyer K (I), Nerat F-3 (II), Mitch Wood 6-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 8 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Haight K (I), Proctor BB, Jacob Krieg F-8 (II), Inge F-9 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Burt HBP, Frost 5-3 SAC (I), Brett White K (II)
***RHP Albert Roblez pitching for Oregon State***
Mitchell 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 9 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Galloway F-9 (I), Talt F-8 (II), Vance F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 9 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3
Wulf 1B, Risley stolen base, Schulte K (I), Strohmeyer K (II), Nerat 3U (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
FINAL SCORE – OREGON STATE 4 IOWA 3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|OSU
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|0
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Nick Terhaar (1.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 0 K, 3 BB), Brady Ferguson (2.1 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Maddux Frese (5.1 INN, 0 R, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB)
OREGON STATE: Eric Segura (4.0 INN, 1 R, 5 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Zach Kmatz (1.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Isaac Yeager (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Albert Roblez (1.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB)