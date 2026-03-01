Play-by-play recap: Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

The Iowa Baseball team fell behind early against 19th-ranked Oregon State on Sunday afternoon but got some impressive pitching from reliever Maddux Frese to keep them in the game. They chipped away with a run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth but couldn’t break through over the final four innings, falling to the Beavers 4-3.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 7-3 on the season. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday for a midweek matchup with Loras College at Duane Banks Field.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Beavers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Oregon State 0

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

Jacob Galloway 3U (I), Easton Talt F-7 (II), Cooper Vance F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Oregon State 0

***RHP Eric Segura pitching for Oregon State***

Gable Mitchell 1B, Caleb Wulf 1B, Wulf picked off (I), Kooper Schulte BB, Kellen Strohmeyer ꓘ (II), Joey Nerat 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Oregon State 0

Bryce Hubbard BB, AJ Singer F-4 (I), Adam Haight 2HR (2-0), Josh Proctor BB, Ethan Porter BB

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Tyler Inge F-4 (II), Galloway K (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Oregon State 2 Iowa 0

Kyle Alivo K (I), Max Burt K (II), Jaixen Frost 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Oregon State 2 Iowa 0

Talt K (I), Vance BB, Hubbard 1B, Singer 3U SAC (II) (3-0), Haight 1B, Proctor ꓘ (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Oregon State 3 Iowa 0

Jaylen Ziegler 2-3 (I), Mitchell 2B, Wulf 1B, Schulte 4-6-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Oregon State 3 Iowa 0

Porter BB/WP, Inge F-6 (I), Galloway 1-3 SAC (II), Talt 3B (4-0)

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Vance F-7 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 0

Strohmeyer 2B/WP, Strohmeyer scores via wild pitch (4-1), Nerat BB, Alivo F-8 (I), Burt 5-4 FC (II), Frost HBP, Ziegler ꓘ (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 5 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 1

Hubbard 1B/WP, Singer F-8 (I), Haight F-4 (II), Proctor 1B, Proctor out 9-3-6 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 1

***RHP Zach Kmatz pitching for Oregon State***

Mitchell 1B, Wulf 1B, Schulte F-8 SAC (I) (4-2), Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Nerat 1B (4-3), Alivo K (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Porter 5-3 (I) Inge K (II), Galloway 2B, Talt 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Burt 1B, Frost 3U SAC (I), Bryce Phelps BB

***RHP Isaac Yeager pitching for Oregon State***

Mitchell 4-3 (II), Wulf IBB, Schulte 6-4 FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 7 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Vance F-7 (I), Hubbard F-8 (II), Singer F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Strohmeyer K (I), Nerat F-3 (II), Mitch Wood 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Haight K (I), Proctor BB, Jacob Krieg F-8 (II), Inge F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Burt HBP, Frost 5-3 SAC (I), Brett White K (II)

***RHP Albert Roblez pitching for Oregon State***

Mitchell 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Galloway F-9 (I), Talt F-8 (II), Vance F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Oregon State 4 Iowa 3

Wulf 1B, Risley stolen base, Schulte K (I), Strohmeyer K (II), Nerat 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – OREGON STATE 4 IOWA 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E OSU 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 7 0 Iowa 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 10 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Nick Terhaar (1.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 0 K, 3 BB), Brady Ferguson (2.1 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Maddux Frese (5.1 INN, 0 R, 3 H, 2 K, 1 BB)

OREGON STATE: Eric Segura (4.0 INN, 1 R, 5 H, 4 K, 2 BB), Zach Kmatz (1.1 INN, 2 R, 4 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Isaac Yeager (2.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Albert Roblez (1.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB)