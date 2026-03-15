Play-by-play recap: Iowa 12 Penn State 4

The rubber match went the way of the Hawkeyes, as they took down Penn State 12-4 on Sunday to win the series in State College. They took the harder route, falling in the series opener, but outscored the Nittany Lions 25-8 over the final two days to take the series.

Penn State jumped on the board early with two runs in the first inning, building a 3-0 lead after three innings. However, the Hawkeyes took control with a seven-run fourth and a four-run seventh inning to open up an 11-4 lead. Joey Nerat tacked on a solo shot in the eighth for good measure. Gable Mitchell led the way with four hits.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 13-6 on the season and open Big Ten play with a series win for the third consecutive season. Iowa will be back in action on Tuesday as they head to the Windy City for a midweek matchup against Illinois-Chicago.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Nittany Lions…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Penn State 0

***RHP Isaiah Shayter pitching for Penn State***

Gable Mitchell 1B, Miles Risley BB, Caleb Wulf 6-4 FC (I), Bryce Phelps BB, Joey Nerat ꓘ (II), Kooper Schulte 6-4 FC (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Penn State 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Jayden Davis BB, Michael Anderson 2B, Spencer Barnett F-7 SAC (I) (1-0), Jack Porter 1B (2-0), Bryce Molinaro F-8 (II), Avery Smith F-8 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Penn State 2 Iowa 0

Brett White ꓘ (I), Max Burt K (II), Ben Swails 1B, Mitchell F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Penn State 2 Iowa 0

Jesse Jaconski F-5 (I), Maddox McDonald 1-3 (II), Preston Yaucher F-7 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Penn State 2 Iowa 0

Risley ꓘ (I), Wulf F-7 (II), Phelps ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Penn State 2 Iowa 0

Davis 2B, Anderson 1B (3-0), Barnett 3U (I), Anderson advances E3, Porter 6-2 FC (II), Molinaro BB, Smith K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 4 – Penn State 3 Iowa 0

Nerat BB, Schulte 2B (3-1), White K (I), Burt HBP, Swails E6, Mitchell 1B (3-3)

***RHP Mason Horwat pitching for Penn State***

Risley 1B, Wulf 2B (5-3), Phelps HBP, Nerat HBP (6-3)

***RHP Kyle Emmons pitching for Penn State***

Schulte 6-3 (II) (7-3), Kellen Strohmeyer F-2 (III)

7 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 7 Penn State 3

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Jaconski BB, McDonald ꓘ (I), Yaucher ꓘ (II), Davis 4U FC (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 7 Penn State 3

Burt 6-3 (I), Jaixen Frost ꓘ (II), Mitchell 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 7 Penn State 3

Anderson HBP, Barnett BB, Porter HBP, Molinaro 5-4 FC (I) (7-4), Smith K (II), Jaconski F-8 (III)

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 7 Penn State 4

Risley K (I), Wulf 6-3 (II), Phelps 1B, Nerat 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 7 Penn State 4

McDonald ꓘ (I), Yaucher 1B/WP, Davis ꓘ (II), Yaucher out 2-5 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 7 Penn State 4

Schulte F-8 (I), Strohmeyer BB, Burt 1B, Frost 1B (8-4), Mitchell 2B (9-4)

***RHP Ben DeMell pitching for Penn State***

Risley BB, Wulf 1B (11-4), Phelps 4-6-3 DP (III)

4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 11 Penn State 4

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Anderson 1B, Barnett BB, Porter F-3 (I), Molinaro ꓘ (II), Smith 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 11 Penn State 4

***RHP Frankie Sanchez pitching for Penn State***

Nerat HR (12-4), Schulte 5-3 (I), Strohmeyer F-7 (II), Burt ꓘ (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 12 Penn State 4

Jaconski HBP, McDonald ꓘ (I), Yaucher 4-6-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 12 Penn State 4

Frost ꓘ (I), Mitchell 1B, Risley BB, Wulf 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – Iowa 12 Penn State 4

Davis BB, Anderson 6-4 FC/SB (I), Barnett K (II), Porter F-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 12 PENN STATE 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 0 0 7 0 0 4 1 0 12 13 1 PSU 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 6 1

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (3.0 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Kyle Alivo (3.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 5 K, 2 BB), Tyler Guerin (3.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K, 2 BB)

PENN STATE: Isaiah Shayter (3.1 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 H, 6 K, 3 BB), Mason Horwat (0.0 INN, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 K, 2 HBP), Kyle Emmons (3.0 INN, 4 R, 4 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Ben DeMell (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Frankie Sanchez (2.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB)