Play-by-play recap: Penn State 11 Iowa 6

The Iowa Baseball team fell way behind early and were unable to recover, falling to Penn State 11-6 in their Big Ten opener on Friday in State College. Starting pitcher Jaron Bleeker had his first poor outing of the year, giving up six runs over 3.1 innings of work. The Iowa offense was held silent for the majority of the game, with PSU starter Colin Fitzgerald turning in his best start of the year. Trailing 9-0 after seven innings, the Hawkeyes put up a moderate rally with three runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 11-6 on the season. They’ll try to bounce back and even the series on Saturday, with first pitch coming at 1:00pm CT. Iowa will go with Logan Runde for the start, while it will be Ben Hudson for the Nittany Lions.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Nittany Lions…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Penn State 0

***RHP Colin Fitzgerald pitching for Penn State***

Gable Mitchell 4-3 (I), Miles Risley 4-3 (II), Caleb Wulf K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Penn State 0

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Cohl Mercado BB, Michael Anderson 2HR (2-0), Jayden Davis BB, Bryce Molinaro HBP, Jack Porter F-8 (I), Avery Smith 3-4 SAC (II) (3-0), Jesse Jackonski 2HR (5-0), Maddox McDonald BB/E2, Preston Yaucher 6-3 (III)

5 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Penn State 5 Iowa 0

Mitch Wood ꓘ (I), Kellen Strohmeyer BB/WP/WP, Kooper Schulte K (II), Joey Nerat BB, Max Burt F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Penn State 5 Iowa 0

Mercado F-8 (I), Anderson HBP, Davis 6-3 (II), Molinaro 1B (6-0), Porter 5-4 FC (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Penn State 6 Iowa 0

Ben Swails K (I), Mitchell F-7 (II), Risley BB, Wulf F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Penn State 6 Iowa 0

Smith F-9 (I), Jaconski K (II), McDonald 1B, Yaucher F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Penn State 6 Iowa 0

Wood F-6 (I), Strohmeyer F-9 (II), Schulte 1B, Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Penn State 6 Iowa 0

Mercado BB, Anderson K (I), Davis BB

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Molinaro F-4 (II), Porter K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 5 – Penn State 6 Iowa 0

Burt 6-3 (I), Swails ꓘ (II), Mitchell 5-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Penn State 6 Iowa 0

Smith 1B, Jaconski F-6 (I), McDonald 1B, Yaucher 1B (7-0), Mercado E6 (8-0)

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Anderson 1B (9-0), Davis BB, Molinaro 3-2 FC (II), Porter F-3 (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base

TOP 6 – Penn State 9 Iowa 0

Risley 1B/WP, Wulf F-7 (I), Wood F-4 (II), Strohmeyer F-6 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Penn State 9 Iowa 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Smith ꓘ (I), Jaconski 6-3 (II), McDonald 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Penn State 9 Iowa 0

Schulte 5-3 (I), Nerat K (II), Matthew Delgado F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Penn State 9 Iowa 0

Yaucher 6-3 (I), Mercado F-3 (II), Anderson F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Penn State 9 Iowa 0

Kyle Alivo 1B, Mitchell 1B, Brett White BB

***RHP Ben DeMell pitching for Penn State

Alivo scores via passed ball (9-1), Wulf 1B (9-2), Phelps 1B (9-3), Strohmeyer 4-6 FC/SB (I), Schulte F-4 (II), Nerat 3-1 (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Penn State 9 Iowa 3

Davis F-9 (I), Molinaro 1B, Porter 2B (10-3), Smith 1B

***RHP Ty Mikkelsen pitching for Iowa***

Jaconski reached via FC (11-3), McDonald ꓘ (II), Yaucher F-7 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 9 – Penn State 11 Iowa 3

Delgado F-9 (I), Jaixen Frost BB, Mitchell HBP, White 2B (11-5), Wulf 1B, Phelps 1B (11-6), Strohmeyer F-4 (II), Schulte F-8 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

FINAL SCORE – PENN STATE 11 IOWA 6

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 6 9 2 PSU 5 1 0 0 3 0 0 2 – 11 11 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Jaron Bleeker (3.1 INN, 6 R, 4 H, 2 K, 5 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Cole Moore (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (2.1 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Ty Mikkelsen (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB)

PENN STATE: Colin Fitzgerald (7.0 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 7 K, 4 BB), Ben DeMell (2.0 INN, 3 R, 5 H, 0 K, 1 BB)