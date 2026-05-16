Play-by-play recap: Iowa 14 Purdue 5

Another offensive outburst carried the Iowa Baseball team to a win on Friday evening. They fell behind 4-0 in the third inning, but the bats came to life like they did in the series opener. A four-run 6th and an eight-run 8th were the difference in a 14-5 win over Purdue to clinch the series.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 31-21 overall and 14-15 in Big Ten play. They’ll go for the sweep on Sunday with Logan Runde expected to get the start, while it will be Austin Klug for the Boilermakers.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Boilermakers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Brandon Rogers 1B, Rogers caught stealing (I), Aaron Manias 3B, Avery Moore F-2 (II), Sam Flores HBP/WP, CJ Richmond BB, Trey Swiderski F-8 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

***LHP Zach Erdman pitching for Purdue***

Kooper Schulte 6-3 (I), Gable Mitchell F-6 (II), Miles Risley 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

Jackson Bessette HBP, Westin Boyle 1B, Zach Zychowski 1-3 SAC (I), Rogers K (II), Manias BB, Moore K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

Caleb Wulf 4-3 (I), Mitch Wood 6-3 (II), Jaixen Frost 1B, Matthew Delgado 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

Flores F-5 (I), Richmond BB, Swiderski F-6 (II), Bessette HBP, Boyle 1B (1-0), Zychowski 2B (3-0), Rogers 1B (4-0)

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Manias F-7 (III)

4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Purdue 4 Iowa 0

Ben Swails 1B, Jaylen Ziegler 1-3 SAC (I), Schulte 1B, Mitchell E4 FC (4-1), Risley 6-4-3 DP (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Purdue 4 Iowa 1

Moore F-3 (I), Flores K (II), Richmond 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Purdue 4 Iowa 1

Wulf 4-3 (I), Wood 2B, Frost F-9 (II), Delgado 1B (4-2), Swails F-9 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Purdue 4 Iowa 2

Swiderski 1B, Bessette 2B, Boyle HBP

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Zychowski 6-4-3 DP (II) (5-2), Rogers BB/SB, Manias ꓘ (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Purdue 5 Iowa 2

Ziegler 5-3 (I), Schulte ꓘ (II), Mitchell F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Purdue 5 Iowa 2

Moore 5-3 (I), Flores K (II), Richmond K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Purdue 5 Iowa 2

Risley 3B, Wulf 1B (5-3)

***RHP Graham Kollen pitching for Purdue***

Wood 1B, Frost 2B/WP (5-5), Delgado HBP

***RHP Jake Kramer pitching for Purdue***

Swails 1B (6-5), Bryce Phelps K (I), Schulte K (II), Mitchell K (III)

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 6 Purdue 5

Swiderski 5-3 (I), Bessette 2B, Boyle 6U-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 6 Purdue 5

Risley F-8 (I), Wulf 1B, Wood K (II), Frost F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 6 Purdue 5

Rogers 6-3 (I), Manias 1B, Moore 1B, Flores HBP, Richmond F-4 (II), Swiderski F-8 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 6 Purdue 5

Delgado 1B, Swails 5-3 SAC (I), Joey Nerat advances via wild pitch, Kellen Strohmeyer 1B/WP (7-5), Schulte E5 FC/WP, Mitchell IBB, Risley 2B (9-5)

***LHP Trevor Kester-Johnson pitching for Purdue***

Wulf 1B/E7 (10-5), Risley scores via E7 (11-5), Wood 1B (12-5), Frost 2HR (14-5), Nerat K (II), Swails ꓘ (III)

8 runs, 6 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 14 Purdue 5

Bessette 4-3 (I), Jimmy Dionne 3U (II), Dylan Drake 3B, Quincy Malbrough 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 14 PURDUE 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Purdue 0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 12 2 Iowa 0 0 1 1 0 4 0 8 – 14 17 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Tyler Guerin (2.2 INN, 4 R, 6 H, 2 K, 3 BB), Cole Moore (1.1 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Jaron Bleeker (5.0 INN, 0 R, 4 H, 3 K, 2 BB)

PURDUE: Zach Erdman (5.0 INN, 4 R, 7 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Graham Kollen (0.0 INN, 2 R, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Jake Kramer (2.1 INN, 5 R, 5 H, 4 K, 1 BB), Trevor Kester-Johnson (0.2 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 2 K, 0 BB)