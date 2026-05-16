Play-by-play recap: Iowa 15 Purdue 9

The offensive onslaught that the Iowa Baseball displayed in the first two games in the state’s capital city carried over into the series finale. Rick Heller’s squad outpaced the previous two nights for scoring, sweeping Purdue with a 15-9 win on Saturday afternoon. On the weekend, the Hawkeyes put up 39 runs on 52 hits.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 32-21 on the season and close Big Ten play with a 15-15 record. They have earned the 8 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will face 9 seed Illinois in the opening round on Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Boilermakers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Brandon Rogers BB, Aaron Manias BB, Sam Flores 4-6-3 DP (II), Avery Moore 1B (1-0), CJ Richmond BB

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Trey Swiderski F-3 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Purdue 1 Iowa 0

***RHP Austin Klug pitching for Purdue***

Kooper Schulte F-4 (I), Gable Mitchell F-8 (II), Miles Risley 1B, Caleb Wulf 2B (1-1), Jaixen Frost F-8 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 Purdue 1

Jackson Bessette BB, Dylan Drake ꓘ (I), Westin Boyle F-9 (II), Rogers 1B, Manias F-9 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 Purdue 1

Ben Swails 1B, Max Burt 1B, Kellen Strohmeyer K (I), Joey Nerat 2B (2-1), Schulte F-3 (II), Mitchell BB, Risley 4HR (6-1)

***RHP Gavin Beuter pitching for Purdue***

Wulf F-8 (III)

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 6 Purdue 1

***RHP Logan Runde pitching for Iowa***

Moore reaches via E2 interference, Richmond K (I), Swiderski 1B, Bessette 6-4 FC/E4, Moore scores via E4 (6-2), Drake F-7 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 6 Purdue 2

Frost 5-3 (I), Swails 2B/9-6-5 (II), Burt K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 6 Purdue 2

Boyle BB/WP, Rogers 6-3 (I), Manias 2HR (6-4), Sam Flores K (II), Moore F-8 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 6 Purdue 4

Strohmeyer F-7 (I), Nerat F-6 (II), Schulte BB, Mitchell 1B, Schulte out 9-6 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 6 Purdue 4

Richmond 4-3 (I), Swiderski 1B, Bessette 4-3 (II), Drake F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 6 Purdue 4

Risley 1B, Wulf 2B (7-4)

***RHP Joe Trenerry pitching for Purdue***

Frost BB, Wulf and Frost advance via balk, Swails HBP, Burt 5-2 FC (I), Mitch Wood K (II), Nerat 1B (9-4), Schulte 5-4 FC (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 9 Purdue 4

Boyle F-9 (I), Rogers F-9 (II), Manias HBP, Flores 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 9 Purdue 4

Mitchell F-7 (I), Risley HR (10-4)

***RHP Nick Kolze pitching for Purdue***

Wulf 1B, Frost 6-4-3 DP (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 10 Purdue 4

Ali Banks K (I), Richmond 1B, Swiderski F-8 (II), Bessette 2HR (10-6), Drake 1B, Boyle 5-3 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 10 Purdue 6

Swails 2B, Matthew Delgado 1B/WP, Brett White BB, Nerat 2B (12-6)

***RHP Jacob Boland pitching for Purdue***

White scores via wild pitch (13-6), Schulte K (I), Mitchell F-4 (II), Risley reaches via E2 interference, Wulf F-9 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 13 Purdue 6

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Rogers HBP, Manias 1B, Rogers out 4U (II), Flores 4-6-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 13 Purdue 6

***RHP Noah Filer pitching for Purdue***

Frost 1B, Swails 2 HR (15-6), Delgado ꓘ (I), White 2B

***LHP Tro Fellings pitching for Purdue***

Jaylen Ziegler K (II), Schulte F-3 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 15 Purdue 6

Banks E5, Jimmy Dionne 2B, Charlie Vercruysse 5-3 (15-7), Sergio DeCello 2HR (15-9), Drake F-8 (II), Boyle 1B, Quincy Malbrough BB

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Manias BB, Flores F-8 (III)

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 15 PURDUE 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Purdue 1 0 1 2 0 0 2 0 3 9 12 1 Iowa 1 5 0 0 3 1 3 2 – 15 19 3

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Brady Ferguson (0.2 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 3 BB), Brolan Frost (1.1 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Logan Runde (5.0 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Joe Husak (1.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Ganon Archer (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)

PURDUE: Austin Klug (1.2 INN, 6 R, 6 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Gavin Beuter (2.1 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Joe Trenerry (1.1 INN, 3 R, 2 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Nick Kolze (0.2 INN, 3 R, 4 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Jacob Boland (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Noah Filer (0.1 INN, X R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Tro Fellings (0.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB)