Play-by-play recap: Iowa 10 Purdue 7

The Iowa Baseball team fell behind early on Thursday night, but rallied to take the series opener over Purdue at Principal Park in Des Moines. Trailing 5-0 after the second inning, the Hawkeyes tallied ten runs over the next four innings, including two home runs from Joey Nerat. They held on for 10-7 win to start the regular season finale series off on the right foot.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 30-21 overall and 13-15 in Big Ten play. They’ll try to clinch the series tomorrow with Tyler Guerin on the mound, while it will be Zach Erdman for the Boilermakers.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Boilermakers…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 Purdue 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Brandon Rogers 1B, Rogers caught stealing (I), Aaron Manias F-8 (II), Avery Moore 2B, Sam Flores 2B (1-0), Jackson Bessette F-9 (III)

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Purdue 1 Iowa 0

***RHP Cole Van Assen pitching for Purdue***

Kooper Schulte 2B, Gable Mitchell F-8 (I), Miles Risley 1-3 (II), Caleb Wulf F-7 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Purdue 1 Iowa 0

CJ Richmond K (I), Trey Swiderski 1B, Westin Boyle 6-3 (II), Zach Zychowski 1B/E6/PB, Swiderski scores via E6 (2-0), Rogers BB, Manias 1B (3-0), Moore 2B/E8 (5-0), Flores BB, Bessette F-3 (III)

4 runs, 4 hits, 2 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Purdue 5 Iowa 0

Max Burt ꓘ (I), Jaixen Frost 2B, Kellen Strohmeyer 4-3 (II), Ben Swails 1B (5-1), Joey Nerat K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Purdue 5 Iowa 1

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Richmond K (I), Swiderski 1B, Boyle F-3 (II), Zychowski F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Purdue 5 Iowa 1

Schulte K (I), Mitchell F-6 (II), Risley 1B/SB, Wulf 2B (5-2), Burt ꓘ (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Purdue 5 Iowa 2

Rogers HR (6-2), Manias K (I), Moore 2B, Flores K (II), Bessette F-5 (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Purdue 6 Iowa 2

Frost 2B, Strohmeyer 2B (6-3), Swails F-7 (I), Nerat 2HR (6-5), Schulte HR (6-6), Mitchell 3B

***RHP Thomas Howard pitching for Purdue***

Risley F-7 SAC (II) (7-6), Wulf 1B, Burt 4-3 (III)

5 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 7 Purdue 6

***RHP Kyle Alivo pitching for Iowa***

Richmond 3U (I), Swiderski ꓘ (II), Boyle 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 7 Purdue 6

Frost 1B/E1, Strohmeyer K (I), Swails reaches via FC, Nerat 3HR (10-6), Schulte 6-3 (II), Mitchell F-7 (III)

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 10 Purdue 6

Zychowski 1B, Rogers 6-4-3 DP (II), Manias 2B, Moore K (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 10 Purdue 6

***LHP Jarvis Evans pitching for Purdue***

Risley F-1 (I), Wulf HBP/WP, Burt 1B/WP, Frost F-4 (II), Strohmeyer BB, Swails ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 10 Purdue 6

Flores F-8 (I), Bessette HBP, Richmond K (II), Swiderski 2B (10-7), Boyle ꓘ (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 10 Purdue 7

Nerat K (I), Schulte K (II), Mitchell 1B/SB, Risley ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 10 Purdue 7

Zychowski 6-3 (I), Rogers K (II), Manias K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 10 Purdue 7

Wulf 1-3 (I), Burt F-8 (II), Frost 6-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 10 Purdue 7

Moore K (I), Flores 2B, Ali Banks K (II), Quincy Malbrough K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 10 PURDUE 7

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E Purdue 1 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 7 14 1 Iowa 0 1 1 5 3 0 0 0 – 10 15 2

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Maddux Frese (2.0 INN, 5 R, 4 ER, 7 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Justin Hackett (2.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 3 K, 0 BB), Kyle Alivo (5.0 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 9 K, 0 BB)

PURDUE: Cole Van Assen (3.1 INN, 7 R, 10 H, 4 K, 0 BB), Thomas Howard (1.2 INN, 3 R, 3 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Jarvis Evans (3.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 4 K, 1 BB)