Play-by-play recap: Iowa 7 St Thomas 2

The Iowa Baseball team took care of business on Tuesday afternoon, earning a 7-2 midweek win over St Thomas. It was the Iowa pitching staff that carried the day, holding the Tommies offense to just two runs on two hits, while tallying ten strikeouts. At the plate, Gable Mitchell led the way with a three-hit night.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 11-5 on the season. They are set to open Big Ten play this week with a three-game series in State College against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Tommies…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 St Thomas 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Tanner Recchio 4-3 (I), Owen Bond HBP, Joe Roder K (II), Lucas McNellis ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 St Thomas 0

***LHP Easton Bobb pitching for St Thomas***

Gable Mitchell 1B, Jaylen Ziegler 1-3 SAC (I), Caleb Wulf 1B (1-0), Wulf caught stealing (II), Mitch Wood BB, Kellen Strohmeyer K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Christopher Knowles 5-3 (I), Adam Puder 2B, Terek Verhage K (II), Easton Fritcher ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

Kooper Schulte F-7 (I), Joey Nerat BB, Nerat picked off (II), Matthew Delgado K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

***LHP Carter Wilcox pitching for Iowa***

Zan Von Schlegell K (I), Recchio F-7 (II), Bond BB, Bond picked off (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

Ben Swails F-7 (I), Mitchell 1-3 (II), Ziegler 1B/SB, Wulf F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Roder 4-3 (I), McNellis 6-3 (II), Knowles F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

***RHP Aidan Rasmussen pitching for St Thomas***

Wood K (I), Strohmeyer K (II), Schulte BB/SB, Nerat 1B, Delgado K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

***RHP Tyler Guerin pitching for Iowa***

Adam Puder ꓘ (I), Verhage F-7 (II), Fritcher 3U (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 1 St Thomas 0

***LHP Warren Bowe pitching for St Thomas***

Swails 1B/SB/WP, Mitchell 1B (2-0), Ziegler 1B, Wulf K (I), Wood BB, Strohmeyer F-7 SAC (II) (3-0)

***RHP Nelson Koenig pitching for St Thomas***

Schulte F-8 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 3 St Thomas 0

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Von Schlegell K (I), Recchio F-7 (II), Bond ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 3 St Thomas 0

Nerat 2B, Delgado F-7 (I), Swails 6-3 (II)

***RHP Nolan Phillips pitching for St Thomas***

Mitchell 1B (4-0), Bryce Phelps 2B, Mitchell scores via balk (5-0), Wulf 6-3 (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 5 St Thomas 0

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Roder K (I), McNellis BB/WP, Knowles BB, Puder 2B (5-1)

***RHP Joe Husak pitching for Iowa***

Max Berrisford F-8 SAC (I) (5-2), Fritcher K (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 5 St Thomas 2

Wood BB, Strohmeyer F1-3 DP (II), Schulte 2B, Nerat BB

***RHP Nolan Kemp pitching for St Thomas***

Nerat picked off (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 5 St Thomas 2

Von Schlegell F-8 (I), Recchio F-9 (II), Bond HBP, Roder F-9 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 5 St Thomas 2

Delgado 6-3 (I), Swails 1B/SB, Mitchell F-7 (II), Phelps 1B/E8 (6-2), Wulf E6/WP (7-2), Wood 5-3 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 9 – Iowa 7 St Thomas 2

***RHP Tate Slagle pitching for Iowa***

McNellis F-8 (I), Knowles BB, Puder 4-6 FC (II), Matthew Maulik 4-6 FC (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 7 ST THOMAS 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E UST 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 2 2 Iowa 1 0 0 0 2 2 0 2 – 7 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Carter Wilcox (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Ganon Archer (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Tyler Guerin (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 0 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Justin Hackett (0.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Joe Husak (1.2 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K 0 BB), Tate Slagle (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB)

ST THOMAS: Easton Bobb (3.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Aidan Rasmussen (1.0 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 3 K, 1 BB), Warren Bowe (0.2 INN, 2 R, 3 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Nelson Koenig (1.0 INN, 1 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Nolan Phillips (1.0 INN, 1 R, 3 H, 0 K, 2 BB), Nolan Kemp (1.1 INN, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 K, 0 BB)