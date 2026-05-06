Play-by-play recap: Iowa 14 St Thomas 4 (F/8)

The last game at Duane Banks Field before some stadium renovations begin, the Hawkeyes closed out the home slate with an 14-4 run-rule win over St Thomas on Tuesday night. Iowa put up eight runs in the first inning and rolled from there for another easy midweek victory.

With the win, the Hawkeyes move to 29-18 on the season and close the midweek slate with a 10-1 record. Rick Heller’s squad will travel to Lincoln for a three-game series with 25th-ranked Nebraska this weekend.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Tommies…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 St Thomas 0

***RHP Cole Moore pitching for Iowa***

Tanner Recchio BB, Nolan Welke K (I), Joe Roder 2B (1-0), Owen Bond BB, Matthew Maulik ꓘ (II), Lucas McNellis F-9 (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – St Thomas 1 Iowa 0

***LHP Warren Bowe pitching for St Thomas***

Kooper Schulte BB, Gable Mitchell 1B, Miles Risley F-8 SAC (I) (1-1), Caleb Wulf 1B, Max Burt BB, Matthew Delgado 1B (3-1), Brett White ꓘ (II), Jaixen Frost E4 (4-1), Jaylen Ziegler BB, Schulte 2B/WP (7-1)

***RHP Jack Scanlon pitching for St Thomas***

Mitchell BB/WP, Schulte scores via wild pitch (8-1), Risley 5-3 (III)

8 runs 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 8 St Thomas 1

***RHP Brady Ferguson pitching for Iowa***

Adam Puder F-9 (I), Terek Verhage 1B, Zan Von Schlegell F-9 (II), Recchio F-8 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 8 St Thomas 1

***RHP Aidan Rasmussen pitching for St Thomas***

Wulf E6/WP, Burt BB, Delgado 3U (9-1), White HBP, Frost BB, Ziegler 5-2 FC (II), Schulte 6-4 FC (III)

1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 9 St Thomas 1

Welke K (I), Roder F-9 (II), Bond ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – Iowa 9 St Thomas 1

Mitchell F-6 (I), Risley 1B/SB, Wulf K (II), Burt F-3 (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 4 – Iowa 9 St Thomas 1

Maulik BB, McNellis K (I), Puder BB

***RHP Ganon Archer pitching for Iowa***

Verhage 1B (9-2), Von Schlegell BB, Recchio 4-6 FC/WP (II) (9-3), Welke 6-3 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – Iowa 9 St Thomas 3

Delgado F-7 (I), White 2B, Frost 1B (10-3), Joey Nerat 4-6-3 DP (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – Iowa 10 St Thomas 3

***LHP Brolan Frost pitching for Iowa***

Roder K (I), Bond ꓘ (II), Maulik 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – Iowa 10 St Thomas 3

***RHP Will Pierro pitching for St Thomas***

Schulte F-4 (I), Mitchell 1B, Risley 1B/E7, Mitchell advances E7, Wulf 1B (11-3), Burt BB, Delgado 6-4 FC/WP (II) (12-3), White BB, Frost ꓘ (III)

2 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base

TOP 6 – Iowa 12 St Thomas 3

***RHP Nick Terhaar pitching for Iowa***

McNellis F-9 (I), Puder ꓘ (II), Verhage ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – Iowa 12 St Thomas 3

***RHP Ben Moser pitching for St Thomas***

Nerat 2B, Schulte F-4 (I), Mitchell BB, Risley K (II), Wulf 1B (13-3), Kyle Alivo K (III)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 7 – Iowa 13 St Thomas 3

***RHP Justin Hackett pitching for Iowa***

Von Schlegell BB, Recchio 1B/SB, Welke ꓘ (I), Roder 5-3 (13-4), Bond ꓘ (III)

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – Iowa 13 St Thomas 4

***RHP Chris Petersen pitching for St Thomas***

Delgado K (I), White K (II), Ben Swails K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – Iowa 13 St Thomas 4

***RHP Beau Leisure pitching for Iowa***

Maulik HBP, McNellis K (I), Puder 1-4 FC (II), Verhage ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – Iowa 13 St Thomas 4

Nerat 4-3 (I), Schulte 2B, Mitchell BB, Risley F-7 (II), Wulf 1B (14-4)

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors

FINAL SCORE – IOWA 14 ST THOMAS 4 (F/8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 F H E UST 1 0 0 2 0 0 1 0 4 5 2 Iowa 8 1 0 1 2 1 0 1 14 14 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Cole Moore (1.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 2 K, 2 BB), Brady Ferguson (2.1 INN, 2 R, 1 H, 3 K, 2 BB), Ganon Archer (0.2 INN, 0 R, 1 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Brolan Frost (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Nick Terhaar (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB), Justin Hackett (1.0 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Beau Leisure (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 2 K, 0 BB)

ST THOMAS: Warren Bowe (0.2 INN, 8 R, 5 H, 1 K, 3 BB), Jack Scanlon (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 1 BB), Aidan Rasmussen (3.0 INN, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Will Pierro (1.0 INN, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 1 K, 2 BB), Ben Moser (1.0 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K, 1 BB), Chris Petersen (1.2 INN, 1 R, 2 H, 3 K, 1 BB)