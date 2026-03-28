Play-by-play recap: UCLA 5 Iowa 2
The Iowa Baseball team battled, scratched and clawed, but were unable to take down top-ranked UCLA, falling 5-2 in the series opener at Duane Banks Field. On the mound, the Hawkeyes got an impressive effort, but all it took was two home runs and a few singles for the Bruins to plate five runs. At the plate, Iowa hitters tallied six hits, but weren’t able to string them together outside of a Mitch Wood pinch-hit two-run shot in the seventh.
With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 15-9 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to even the series on Saturday with Logan Runde on the mound, while it will be Michael Barnett for the Bruins.
Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Bruins…
TOP 1 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0
***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***
Dean West 5-3 (I), Roch Cholowsky 1B, Mulivai Levu K (II), Roman Martin 1B, Payton Brennan K (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base
BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0
***RHP Logan Reddemann pitching for UCLA***
Gable Mitchell F-7 (I), Miles Risley K (II), Caleb Wulf 2B, Carter Geffre K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 2 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0
Will Gasparino K (I), Cashel Dugger K (II), Trey Gudoy ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0
Joey Nerat F-8 (I), Kooper Schulte ꓘ (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Jaixen Frost K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base
TOP 3 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0
Phoenix Call K (I), West F-5 (II), Cholowsky BB, Levu 2HR (2-0), Martin F-5 (III)
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 3 – #1 UCLA 2 Iowa 0
Jaylen Ziegler 1B, Mitchell 6U-3 DP (II), Risley K (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 4 – #1 UCLA 2 Iowa 0
Brennan HR (3-0), Gasparino 1B, Dugger 1B, Gudoy 1-3 SAC (I), Call 1B (4-0), West 3U (5-0), Cholowsky F-8 (III)
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3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 4 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
Wulf F-7 (I), Geffre K (II), Nerat K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 5 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***
Levu F-7 (I), Martin ꓘ (II), Brennan ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 5 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
Schulte F-9 (I), Strohmeyer BB, Frost K (II), Ziegler 1B, Mitchell 3U (III)
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base
TOP 6 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
Gasparino 4-3 (I), Dugger BB, Gudoy F-6 (II), Call ꓘ (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 6 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
Risley K (I), Wulf F-7 (II), Geffre 4-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 7 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
West F-9 (I), Cholowsky 6-3 (II), Levu BB, Martin K (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 7 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0
Nerat F-8 (I), Schulte 1B
***LHP Ian May pitching for UCLA***
Strohmeyer F-5 (II)
***RHP Justin Lee pitching for UCLA***
Mitch Wood 2HR (5-2), Ziegler F-8 (III)
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 8 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2
Brennan K (I), Gasparino F-3 (II), Dugger F-8 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
BOTTOM 8 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2
***RHP Cal Randall pitching for UCLA***
Mitchell BB, Risley ꓘ (I), Wulf 6-4-3 DP (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base
TOP 9 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2
Gudoy 1B, Call K (I), Jarrod Hocking out via batters’ interference (II), West 2B, Cholowsky F-9 (III)
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base
BOTTOM 9 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2
***RHP Easton Hawk pitching for UCLA***
Geffre K (I), Nerat F-8 (II), Schulte E5, Strohmeyer BB, Matthew Delgado BB, Ziegler 1-3 (III)
0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base
FINAL SCORE – #1 UCLA 5 IOWA 2
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|F
|H
|E
|UCLA
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|1
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|0
Pitching Stat Lines
IOWA: Jaron Bleeker (4.0 INN, 5 R, 7 H, 6 K, 1 BB), Maddux Frese (5.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 6 K, 2 BB)
UCLA: Logan Reddemann (6.1 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 9 K, 1 BB), Ian May (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Justin Lee (0.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Cal Randall (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Easton Hawk (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB)