Play-by-play recap: UCLA 5 Iowa 2

The Iowa Baseball team battled, scratched and clawed, but were unable to take down top-ranked UCLA, falling 5-2 in the series opener at Duane Banks Field. On the mound, the Hawkeyes got an impressive effort, but all it took was two home runs and a few singles for the Bruins to plate five runs. At the plate, Iowa hitters tallied six hits, but weren’t able to string them together outside of a Mitch Wood pinch-hit two-run shot in the seventh.

With the loss, the Hawkeyes fall to 15-9 on the season and 3-4 in Big Ten play. They’ll look to even the series on Saturday with Logan Runde on the mound, while it will be Michael Barnett for the Bruins.

Here is a play-by-play breakdown of how the Hawkeyes game went against the Bruins…

TOP 1 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0

***RHP Jaron Bleeker pitching for Iowa***

Dean West 5-3 (I), Roch Cholowsky 1B, Mulivai Levu K (II), Roman Martin 1B, Payton Brennan K (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on base

BOTTOM 1 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0

***RHP Logan Reddemann pitching for UCLA***

Gable Mitchell F-7 (I), Miles Risley K (II), Caleb Wulf 2B, Carter Geffre K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 2 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0

Will Gasparino K (I), Cashel Dugger K (II), Trey Gudoy ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 2 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0

Joey Nerat F-8 (I), Kooper Schulte ꓘ (II), Kellen Strohmeyer 1B, Jaixen Frost K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on base

TOP 3 – Iowa 0 #1 UCLA 0

Phoenix Call K (I), West F-5 (II), Cholowsky BB, Levu 2HR (2-0), Martin F-5 (III)

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 3 – #1 UCLA 2 Iowa 0

Jaylen Ziegler 1B, Mitchell 6U-3 DP (II), Risley K (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 4 – #1 UCLA 2 Iowa 0

Brennan HR (3-0), Gasparino 1B, Dugger 1B, Gudoy 1-3 SAC (I), Call 1B (4-0), West 3U (5-0), Cholowsky F-8 (III)

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 4 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

Wulf F-7 (I), Geffre K (II), Nerat K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 5 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

***RHP Maddux Frese pitching for Iowa***

Levu F-7 (I), Martin ꓘ (II), Brennan ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 5 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

Schulte F-9 (I), Strohmeyer BB, Frost K (II), Ziegler 1B, Mitchell 3U (III)

0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on base

TOP 6 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

Gasparino 4-3 (I), Dugger BB, Gudoy F-6 (II), Call ꓘ (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 6 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

Risley K (I), Wulf F-7 (II), Geffre 4-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 7 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

West F-9 (I), Cholowsky 6-3 (II), Levu BB, Martin K (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 7 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 0

Nerat F-8 (I), Schulte 1B

***LHP Ian May pitching for UCLA***

Strohmeyer F-5 (II)

***RHP Justin Lee pitching for UCLA***

Mitch Wood 2HR (5-2), Ziegler F-8 (III)

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 8 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2

Brennan K (I), Gasparino F-3 (II), Dugger F-8 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

BOTTOM 8 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2

***RHP Cal Randall pitching for UCLA***

Mitchell BB, Risley ꓘ (I), Wulf 6-4-3 DP (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on base

TOP 9 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2

Gudoy 1B, Call K (I), Jarrod Hocking out via batters’ interference (II), West 2B, Cholowsky F-9 (III)

0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on base

BOTTOM 9 – #1 UCLA 5 Iowa 2

***RHP Easton Hawk pitching for UCLA***

Geffre K (I), Nerat F-8 (II), Schulte E5, Strohmeyer BB, Matthew Delgado BB, Ziegler 1-3 (III)

0 runs, 0 hits, 1 error, 3 left on base

FINAL SCORE – #1 UCLA 5 IOWA 2

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 F H E UCLA 0 0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 5 9 1 Iowa 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 6 0

Pitching Stat Lines

IOWA: Jaron Bleeker (4.0 INN, 5 R, 7 H, 6 K, 1 BB), Maddux Frese (5.0 INN, 0 R, 2 H, 6 K, 2 BB)

UCLA: Logan Reddemann (6.1 INN, 1 R, 4 H, 9 K, 1 BB), Ian May (0.1 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Justin Lee (0.1 INN, 1 R, 1 H, 0 K, 0 BB), Cal Randall (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 1 BB), Easton Hawk (1.0 INN, 0 R, 0 H, 1 K, 2 BB)